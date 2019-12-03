Gregory Morgan Photography

Gregory Morgan Photography

Many shoppers came out to celebrate Small Business Saturday in Nazareth, the annual holiday that falls the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year marked 10 years since American Express created Small Business Saturday in the midst of the recession in 2010, as a way to encourage communities to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

Many Nazareth businesses participated in this annual holiday, offering specials and incentives to shoppers.

Gregory Morgan Photography

This year also marked the inaugural Cookie Stroll in Nazareth, held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. Cookie boxes were $5 and could be purchased at the Nazareth Farmers’ Market. Participating businesses provided box holders with a cookie with their other specials.

Both the Shop Small shopping bags and 50 cookie stroll boxes were gone within a half hour.

Proceeds from the Cookie Stroll will help support the Nazareth Economic Development Commission (NEDC) and their mission in supporting Nazareth’s economic growth and the vitality of Nazareth’s downtown. PNC Bank and the Nazareth-Bath Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored this year’s Cookie Stroll.