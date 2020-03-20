In an effort to help keep our delivery drivers safe, we will be limiting our drop-off distribution locations until further notice. Our regular print subscribers will still receive the paper via mail as long as our printer and the post office remain open. However, if you are interested in receiving a digital link to view our paper each week until things return to normal, please email our subscription service at Andrea@sdicirc.com and provide them with an email. This is a free service that is available to anyone who would like to receive our paper digitally during these trying times. We will also be posting a link to view our digital issue on Facebook and on our website, www.homenewspa.com. Sincerely, The Home News staff