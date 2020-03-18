Started by the United Nations, World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22. It is a day to highlight the importance of fresh water, promote the supply of clean water, and ensure that all of the world’s population has access to water resources.

ABE Laboratories in Bath is a local organization doing its part this World Water Day to ensure that all residents, whether they’re individual home owners or businesses, have access to clean water. The organization has been committed to this goal for nearly 50 years.

ABE was founded in the 1970s, when it began testing for coliform bacteria. In 1977, the business approached Brad Niper about developing testing methods for lead in drinking water. At the time, Brad was running the atomic absorption process at Hoffman-La Roche (known today as Roche). Brad decided to join ABE as an equal partner and, in the early 1980s, took over full ownership of the company.

Brad, his wife Elsie, and Meredith Niper have invested countless hours in developing the business and the success of their efforts is illustrated by the longevity of the company. They believe that their customers deserve a trustworthy and prompt test result. That culture remains the core of the business and will remain into the future.

This year, The Home News sat down with Meredith Niper to discuss the importance of clean water and how residents of Northampton County can ensure their water supply is safe for their loved ones.

Why would someone need to come to ABE to get their water tested? Are they usually individuals, businesses, environmental groups, etc?

People engage ABE’s services for a variety of reasons ranging from personal safety to real estate requirements to government regulations. Our customers include homeowners, home inspectors, water operators, well drillers, water treatment providers and businesses with DEP/EPA testing requirements. Businesses with testing requirements can include restaurants, mobile home parks, churches, and daycares.

How is water tested at your laboratory?

Every water test has a different analysis method. The methods we employ are standard operating procedures which are derived from established standard methods and which meet the EPA requirements.

What are some common particles found in local water that you test?

Common contaminants in local well water include Total Coliform bacteria, E. coli, Nitrates, Nitrites, Manganese and Lead. While not common, we have also encountered certain known and potential carcinogens like arsenic and glyphosate (Roundup®).

What are some things residents can do to ensure they’re keeping their well water safe?

Homeowners should have their water tested annually. The EPA recommends that a homeowner test their well water for Total Coliform/E. coli, pH, N Nitrate and Total Solids once a year.

If someone wants to get their water tested, how should they get in touch with you?

If you are interested in getting your water tested, you can give us a call at 610-837-7721 or stop in at the lab anytime during our office hours, which are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. We can be reached by email, ABELaboratory@RCN.com, and you can also visit our website at https://abe- labs.com.