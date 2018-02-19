During their meeting on Tuesday, February 13, Allen Township supervisors were briefed on several sinkholes in the township.

Perhaps the most troublesome sinkhole is one located on Willowbrook Road by Catasauqua High School. The sinkhole runs close to a 12-inch main gas line. The township’s public works department has contacted both Northampton County and UGI. At the time of the meeting, public works had not heard a response from UGI.

The safety implications of the sinkhole were a large concern for supervisors.

“If someone drives off there…boy, there is going to be trouble,” warned Supervisor Bruce Frack.

In addition to sinkhole concerns, supervisors also addressed storm water basin improvements. Extensive storm water improvements will be conducted in the township’s Summerglen and Brookdale developments between Dry Run and McNair Drive. Hazardous and diseased trees will be managed and a fence will be repaired. About 14-15 properties will be impacted.

The township wants to stress that the storm water area should not be a place where residents dump their yard waste. Doing so can contaminate storm water runoff and the nearby creeks.

Finally, township resident Bob Beischer, who generously donated his time installing new sound recording equipment in the township’s meeting room, also took time to speak to the board about his concerns about future development. He says the township is “only looking at development [and] not the larger impact and negative consequences.”

“Where does responsibility stop?” he asked.

He is urging the township and its planning commission to look at data before allowing developments into the area.

“No one is looking at weakened infrastructure,” he said. “Road improvements will not change issues.”

The next Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 27 at 7 p.m.