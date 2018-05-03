On Friday, April 27, Northampton’s firefighters and fire police gathered for a well-deserved night of celebration at the Northampton Memorial Community Center.

“We are having a big year so far,” said Fire Chief Keith Knoblach.

The men and women of the fire department who have dedicated their time and their lives to keeping the borough and its residents safe were honored for their years of service.

Keith Piescienski, vice president of Northampton’s borough council, former assistant fire chief, and former area police officer, received special recognition for 50 years of service. Chief Knoblach presented Piescienski with a golden plaque to honor his half a century of dedication.

Also in attendance were special guests State Senator Lisa Boscola and State Representative Zachary Mako. Both presented Piescienski with honors from members of the state House of Representatives and Senate. U.S. Representative Charlie Dent also sent Piescienski an honorary citation.

“You guys do so much,” said Senator Boscola as she congratulated Piescienski. “You save lives.”

“My hats off to you ladies and gentlemen,” added Representative Mako. “We need people like you in the community.”

The Top 10 Firefighters were also honored, recognized for the number of calls they’ve responded to this year. They are:

Danelle Miller with 184 calls

Dennis Wetzel with 172 calls

Nick Glass with 120 calls

Keith Beil with 111 calls

Colyn Gerstenberg with 111 calls

Bruce Miller with 93 calls

Angel Maury with 87 calls

Ross McGinnis with 75 calls

Ruth Miller with 74 calls

Rich Draper with 67 calls

“They will die for you,” said Borough Councilwoman Judy Kutzler. Kutzler praises the men and women of the fire department for their devotion, their bravery, and their sacrifices.

“At the end of the day,” Mako told the room of firefighters and their families, “It is people like you that make the difference between saving [lives] and property.”