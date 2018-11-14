Steven P. Bankich

Steven P. Bankich, 58 of Northampton, died suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 at his home. Born June 9, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late James Haggerty and Mrs. Connie M. Haggerty of Bath, Pa. He was the husband of the late Denise Jones-Bankich, who passed away in 2017.

Steven was employed by Borhor Corp, NJ, working in shipping and food distribution. He attended both Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bath, and St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville. He enjoyed spending time at Howells Archery in Easton, and was an avid fisherman, rod maker and NY Yankee fan.

Surviving along with his mother are sister Regina M., wife of Darren Cooper of Danielsville, Pa., nephews, Paul and Wade, niece, Susan, and several aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by sister, Susan L. Merritt in 1991 and nephew, James.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pa. 18067. Call, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in funeral home. Interment, Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Bath.

Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.