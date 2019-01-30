Harry B. Cheesbrough, III

Harry B. Cheesbrough, III, 73, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 in his home in Danielsville, Pa. He was the husband of Joan Cheesbrough for 27 years. He was born in Allentown, Pa on Dec. 12, 1945 to Josephine and the late Harry B. Cheesbrough, Jr. He attended Northampton High School. He served honorably with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Harry started driving truck at age 18 for Makovsky Bros., then drove for several small local trucking companies before becoming an owner/operator. He then started his own business, C&K Carriers, which he operated for 25 years. Harry then worked for Erschen’s Garage for a time before moving on to driving school bus for First Student for 11 years. Harry was an avid gardener and lover of animals. He is survived by his wife; mother; daughters, Melissa Koch (Trevor) and Mindy Cheesbrough; stepchildren, Tina Marx (Joe) and Richard Carnathan (Donna); eight grandchildren and a great grandson.

Services: A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 5 at noon in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to noon in the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made in his memory to Forgotten Felines & Fidos, 6022 Mountain Road Germansville, PA 18053.

Bruce Alan Miller

Bruce Alan Miller, age 10, died on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in a tragic accident in Lehigh Township, PA. Those who knew Bruce, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Bruce was born Sept. 22, 2008, in Lehigh Township, to parents Lara Miller-Demeter and Bruce Miller Jr. An optimistic, charismatic child, Bruce was known by his family and friends to be smart, loyal and a team player. “Bruce was mature beyond his years. He had an infectious smile, and was determined to do his best at school and do right by his friends,” said his mother Lara. “He could brighten your day just by saying hi, and had an effortless ability to unite people.” He loved playing Fortnite, could tell you the make and model of any car, and was at his best when teaching his younger brother Carl how to take on the World.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Lara Miller-Demeter, stepfather, Tim Demeter, his father’s fiancée Francesca Gianguzi, his brothers Carl, Evan, Michael, Jacob, and Gabriel, his sister Alivia, his maternal grandparents, Aparecida and Philip Ng, paternal grandparents Bruce and Lynn Miller, his step grandparents Rich and Emily Demeter, his aunts and uncles, Carla and Trevor Baumel, Lori and Mike Generose , Frank and Amanda Demeter, Dan Demeter, Rich Demeter, Pat Blackford, his cousins Katie, Rocco, River and Lennon, his pets Duke, Jean-Luc and Hiro, as well as his big extended family and many friends. Bruce is joined in death with his father, Bruce Miller Jr.

When you think of Bruce, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is fragile, short and should be lived to the fullest.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday and on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. all at the church. A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held in Montgomery County, PA at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local animal rescue shelter is appreciated.

Bruce A. “Buddy” Miller, Jr.

Our community suffered a great loss on Monday morning, Jan. 21, 2019, when Bruce A. “Buddy” Miller Jr. passed away alongside his beloved son, Bruce Alan Miller in Danielsville, Pa.

Buddy was a friend to all and an amazing father. He loved his two boys more than life itself and had big plans for his family’s future. He was known best for his bright smile, quick wit, kind heart and unrivaled work ethic. He was the owner of Better Bid Tree Service for over 15 years and loved operating all of his newest work toys. His free time was spent fishing, hunting, rooting for the Eagles and Phillies, playing video games, bowling, snowboarding and spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for cars, country music and being a prankster. He valued every relationship, including his with our Lord Jesus. He was a member of Mt. View Wesleyan Church, The Nimrod Hunting Club, The Demo Club and Blue Mt. Fish and Game.

Bruce left behind a large, loving family. His parents, Bruce and Lynn Miller, fiancé, Francesca Gianguzi, their son Evan, her children, Gabriel and Alivia, his sister Lori Generose, her husband Michael and niece and nephew, Kate and Rocco along with a vast extended family.

A Celebration of both lives will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday and on Friday, Feb.1, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. all at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Although their time here was cut short and our hearts are sad, it’s impossible not to smile when you think of the joy and happiness Buddy and Brucie have brought to every single life they touched. We are all better because of the love we’ve shared with them.

Joseph J. Myirski, Sr.

Joseph J. Myirski, Sr., 90, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Alexandria Manor in Bath. He was the husband of the late Mary A. “Mitza” (Nemith) Myirski, with whom he shared 60 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2011. Born in Bethlehem, on May 24, 1928, he was a son of the late Andrew and Maria (Opet) Majirsky. Joe was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed by Sarco in Allentown, now Spirax-Sarco Engineering, where he worked for 46 years, before retiring from the maintenance department in 1990. While employed at Sarco, Joe served as vice president and shop steward of the United Steel Workers’ Union. During his retirement, he worked as a bartender at several local social clubs. Joe loved to socialize and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath.

Survivors: He is survived by his sons, Michael M. Myirski and his wife, Pam, of Fallston, Maryland, and John S. Myirski and his wife, Lori, of Bushkill Township; a daughter-in-law, Monica Myirski, of Northampton; eight grandchildren, Eric, Jason, Kevin, Rachel, Sara, Nathan, Keri, and Tori; a great-granddaughter, Harper; a brother, Stephen Myirski, of Bath; a sister, Agnes McGrann, of Telford; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his late wife, Mitza, he was predeceased by a son, Joseph J. Myirski, Jr., two brothers, Andrew and Edward Myirski, and three sisters, Margaret Lakits, Mary Myirski, and Anna Shipper.

Services: A public viewing for family and friends was held on Sunday morning, Jan. 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Joe’s Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date, which will be announced.