Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced yesterday that work is beginning to replace three bridges on PA 248 in Northampton County. The bridges being replaced are the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Hokendauqua Creek in Moore Township, the PA 248 Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek in Moore Township, and the PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek in Upper Nazareth Township.

Beginning today, PA 248 will be closed and detoured in Moore Township while crews begin replacing the bridge over a tributary to Hokendauqua Creek. Passenger vehicle traffic will be detoured on Kreidersville Road, PA 329/Nor-Bath Boulevard, and Seemsville Road. Truck traffic will be detoured on Route 946/Mountainview Drive and Route 987/Monocacy Drive/Chestnut Street.

In mid-June crews will begin replacing the PA 248 Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek, with traffic utilizing the same detours as for the bridge over a tributary to Hokendauqua Creek.

Both bridges in Moore Township are anticipated to be complete by the end of 2019.

Work is expected to start early next year to replace the PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek in Upper Nazareth Township. During this work PA 248 will be closed and detoured with traffic being detoured on Main Street/Newburg Road, Gremar Road and PA 946/Daniels Road. Work on this bridge is estimated to be complete in September 2020.

The PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Hokendauqua Creek is a single-span concrete T-beam bridge originally constructed in 1929. It is 35 feet long and 45.5 feet wide. The new bridge will be a 35 feet long, 41.5 feet wide, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. This section of PA 248 has an average daily traffic volume of 8,243 vehicles.

The PA 248 Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek is a single-span concrete encased steel I-beam beam bridge originally constructed in 1929. It is 33 feet long and 45.5 feet wide. The new bridge will be a 32 feet long, 48 feet wide, pre-cast concrete arch culvert. This section of PA 248 has an average daily traffic volume of 8,243 vehicles.

The PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek is a single-span concrete encased steel I-beam beam bridge originally constructed in 1927. It is 33 feet long and 43.5 feet wide. The new bridge will be a 33.5 feet long, 41.5 feet wide, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. This section of PA 248 has an average daily traffic volume of 7,026 vehicles.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA, is the general contractor on the $3,513,000 project.

