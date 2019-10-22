submitted by Colonial Regional Police Department, Roy D. Seiple, Chief of Police

On Monday, Oct. 21 at approximately 6:12 p.m., CRPD officers were dispatched to 542 Christine Ann Lane in Lower Nazareth Township for an emergency medical call.

Upon arrival it was determined that a 6-year-old male had been backed over with a riding lawn mower. His leg was trapped in the blades of the mowing deck. The father and operator of the mower had lifted the mower on its side and applied a tourniquet with his belt to control the bleeding.

Bethlehem Township Paramedics were on the scene upon the arrival of CRPD officers. Hecktown Fire Department responded and assisted with the extrication. In a collaborative effort, the blades were removed from the deck and the youth freed. A second tourniquet provided by an officer was applied.

The young boy was transported to St. Luke’s Anderson Campus where a decision was made to transfer him to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. CRPD and PSP troopers escorted the ambulance to the hospital.

The youth suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in the ICU in stable condition.