Koehler Brothers Collision of Northampton celebrated their 50th Anniversary with much fan-fare and music last Wednesday evening. The rainy weather didn’t stop the close-knit group of customers, vendors and family from sharing the business’s milestone with members of the Chamber of Commerce and elected officials.

Koehler Brothers Collision was established in 1969 by Paul H. and Charles R. Koehler. Paul Jr. has owned and operated it since 1996. Chris Lobach, painter, started his career with the company at 17 and said they are “all like family.” Out of the four employees, three have been there for over 30 years.

Paul Jr. attributes the business’s success to their reputation for not only doing great work, but for treating customers fairly. Being a body repair shop, they deal with a lot of accident cases and insurance companies. “You know you’re doing something right when insurance adjusters come and get their own cars fixed. They see hundreds of body shops and they picked me. Says a lot.”

Bob Fenstermaker, a 37-year veteran of Koehler Brothers, says he loves the cars and people. “Every day’s a new adventure.”

The event was sponsored in part by A Buzz and Beyond, Lisa Koza Productions and Gilbert Realtors. Paul Jr.’s wife Kim gathered Scott Marshall & the Hillbilly Souls, Soaked Winery, A Ca Mia and Tanczos Beverage together to make this event come to fruition.

All of the 50th anniversary shirts were created and purchased from Bindics Custom Screen Printing and Embroidery in Northampton.