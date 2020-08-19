County: Northampton
Municipality: Bath Borough
Road name: West Main Street
Between: PA 512/South Walnut Street and PA 987/South Chestnut Street
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: August 20
Est completion date: August 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
