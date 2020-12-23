Christmas in Nazareth filled downtown Nazareth with the merriment of the season on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an event that brought out the Christmas spirit in anyone who attended.

This year’s festivities included the Elf Trail, craft and food vendors, a Holiday Farmers’ Market in the Center Square, a virtual story time with Santa Claus, holiday characters, discounts and special promotions throughout all the businesses and restaurants downtown, and live concerts performed by The Music Makers and other musicians throughout the event. The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce provided gift bags that included coloring pads, crayons, and tickets to the Crayola Experience in Easton. They also passed out teddy bears with Nazareth scarves attached to them (sponsored by Artistic Toys & Promotions, Fidelity Bank, and Mario Andretti), hot cocoa kits, and candy canes.

“It was important for us to focus on the kids this year because their world has been flipped upside down due to the pandemic, but we also offered fun things for the adults to do and prizes they could win as well including a Hot Air Balloon ride that was sponsored by Unity Bank,” commented Jessica O’Donnell, EVP of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber or Commerce.

The event began Friday night with a virtual Christmas Tree Lighting in the Center Square. Elected officials gave speeches and Brielle sang Christmas tunes presenting some of the traditional elements this Christmas event usually embodies. The Christmas tree lighting was posted live to the Chamber’s Facebook page for all to view.

“The tree lighting was originally planned as an in-person event, but due to the circumstances surrounding our current situation, we had to pivot and make it a virtual event. We felt it was better to go virtual then to cancel the event and [we] tried to make it as traditional as possible for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Jessica O’Donnell.

On Saturday, the Moravian Historical Society hosted a full day of events at the Whitfield house, which included their holiday artisan market. This market boasted all different kinds of gifts to choose from made by local artists as well as food and beverage vendors. The Holiday Farmers’ Market in the Center Square hosted live entertainment, characters from the movie Frozen, artisans, and food and beverage vendors as well. The Nazareth Moravian Church sold Moravian Sugar Cakes, wet-bottom shoo fly pies, and assorted cookies. The Memorial Library of Nazareth and Vicinity hosted a virtual book reading at 4:30 p.m. of the Polar Express for the kids to enjoy from the comfort of their homes after the event ended, closing out Christmas in Nazareth.

Throughout downtown, the Elf Trail took place. Participants in the Elf Trail were asked to visit participating businesses to find their elf. Once found, they were entered to win prizes provided by local businesses. Each business handed out treats during the Elf Trail, enticing the young ones, and big kids too, to participate. At 14th Fret Brewing Company you could sample their beer and donate to their food drive for the Nazareth Area Food Bank. Camp Cake had deluxe DIY take home kits for sale. Parlor Hair & Makeup Studio provided elf makeup. Flicker Music Studio held concerts in their window for people to enjoy. The whole town went all out and provided a wonderful Christmas event for all to enjoy.

This fun-filled Christmas event was presented by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and Dan’s Camera City. Many local businesses sponsored the event as well and donated to the prizes won through the Elf Trail. The Chamber ensured proper spacing, masks were required during the festivities, and there were many hand sanitizing stations throughout.

“We felt it was really important to continue with Christmas in Nazareth this year encouraging people to visit our downtown businesses. These businesses need us more now than ever and we really made the best of it by putting together a more enhanced event even with the restrictions. We poured our hearts and souls into this so everybody could feel the joy of the season, which is really needed this year,” said O’Donnell.

“There is power in partnership and the businesses, sponsors, participants…everyone came together to make sure this Christmas tradition continued,” added O’Donnell.

Christmas in Nazareth presented a day of Christmas cheer, spirit and joy, enhancing the holidays for all who attended during this local Christmas tradition.