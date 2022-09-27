HALLOWEEN PARADES

Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25)

Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m.

Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

Nazareth – Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. Rain or shine.

Northampton Jack Frost- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., rain date Oct. 27

Northern Lehigh (Slatington/Walnutport) – Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

TRICK-OR-TREAT

Allen Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., rain date Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Bangor Borough- Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Bath Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem City- Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Township- Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bushkill Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chapman Borough- Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. (Treats will also be available compliments of Covenant UMC in their cemetery at the north end of Main Street.)

East Allen Township- Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., rain date Saturday, Oct. 29

East Bangor Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Easton City (Downtown, Southside, Westward and College Hill)- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Forks Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Freemansburg Borough- Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Glendon Borough- N/A

Hanover Township- Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hellertown Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lehigh Township- Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lower Mount Bethel Township- Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lower Nazareth Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lower Saucon Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Moore Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nazareth Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Northampton Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

North Catty Borough- Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., rain date Sunday, Oct. 30

Palmer Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pen Argyl Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., rain or shine

Plainfield Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., rain or shine

Portland Borough- Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Roseto Borough- Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Stockertown Borough- Check back

Tatamy Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Upper Mount Bethel Township- Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. until dusk

Upper Nazareth Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Walnutport Borough- Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington Township- Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.

West Easton Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Township- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wilson Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wind Gap Borough- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

LOCAL FESTIVE EVENTS

(Not a comprehensive list of all Northampton County events.)

Catty Fest O’ Fall- Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Front Street in Catty, between Bridge and Wood streets. Food, music, crafts and vendors.

Hanover Township Community Center Fall Fest- Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. Music, hayrides, woodcarving and more. 3660 Jacksonville Rd., Bethlehem.

Williams Township Fest O’Fall- Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at 655 Cider Press Rd., Easton. Rain date Sunday, Oct. 2.

Chapman Quarries UMC Autumn Festival- Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1433 Main St., Bath. Canceled if raining.

Autumnfest- Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Catasauqua Park, 701 Grove St.

Lehigh Valley Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival- Friday, Oct. 14- Sunday, Oct. 16 at Slatington Airport, 1000 Airport Ln., Slatington.

10th Annual Becky’s Drive-In Trunk or Treat- Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. An additional Trunk or Treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 22.

Freemansburg Fall Fest and Bonfire- Saturday, Oct. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m., bonfire at dusk, Gerald C. Yob Community Park, 400 Cambria St., Freemansburg.

Hanover Township Community Center Trunk or Treat- Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in HTCC parking lot.

Nazareth Fall Festival- Saturday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Nazareth, S. Main St. between Belvidere and Walnut. Vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and more.

Octoberfest at Bangor Memorial Park- Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bangor Memorial Park. Hayrides, spooky train rides, pumpkin painting, carving contest, food, and more.

Gracedale Nursing Home’s Safe Trick or Treat- Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Ghostly Gracedale Gardens, 2 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth. Children and their families welcome.

Walnutport Canal Festival- Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Sponsored by Walnutport Canal Assoc.

Moore Township Trunk or Treat- Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moore Twp. Rec. Center. Benefits Moore Twp. Community Days.

Tatamy Borough Fall Fest and 5K Fun Run- Saturday, Oct. 22, Fall Fest is from noon to 4 p.m. on Broad St. between 7th and 8th in Tatamy. Fun Run begins 10 a.m. Meet at Tatamy Fire Co. at 9:45 a.m.

5th Annual Witches Day Out- Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendor and crafter show at 2110 Canal St., Northampton.

Cars and Costumes- Sunday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverton Ballfields, 7701 Martin Creek, Belvidere Highway, Bangor.

Bath Community Campfire- Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m., Firefighters Memorial Park, Bath.

Fall Festival hosted by Kenneth N. Butz Jr. Elementary School- Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. Train rides, fun activities, yummy snacks, and entertainment. 960 Bushkill Center St., Nazareth.

Fantastic Fall Vendor Festival- Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bangor Memorial Park.

Harvest & Haunts Festival at the George Taylor House– Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 35 S. Front St. in Catty.

Halloween Dance Party- Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kreidersville. Bring canned food donation for Northampton Food Bank.

Northampton Area Food Bank Halloween Walk-A-Thon- Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. Meet at Northampton Area Food Bank, 1601 Canal St., Northampton. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at the food bank.

St. John’s UCC Nazareth Fall Festival- Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 183 S. Broad St., Nazareth. Rain or shine.

Treats With A Trooper- Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. outside Bath Borough Hall. Visit the PA State Police and Bath Mayor.