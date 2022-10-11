The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, October 4 to discuss waivers, subdivisions, reports, resolutions, and appointing new members to the Recreation Commission and Planning Commission.

The first order of business was a waiver request for Muschlitz Excavation requesting preliminary final plan in lieu of separate preliminary and final plans. The request was approved unanimously.

Next, Sullivan Associates/Mark and Kandy Stearns RV Repair Shop requested approval to rent the larger portion of Sullivan’s building in Moorestown to put an RV and trailer repair shop for a dual use of the building. Supervisors approved the request based on the conditions set forth in the Keystone Consulting Engineers review letter dated Sept. 28, 2022.

The Planning Commission also decided they would not move forward with submitting all subdivision and land development plans to the Environmental Protection Board for additional approval because they already send plans when the board feels it is necessary. The Planning Commission added that they have a very educated engineering firm that is able to spot environmental issues.

In other business, Chief of Police Gary West provided the September report for the police department. There was a total of 302 incidents, which included: six written and verbal warnings issued, 24 traffic citations issued, four non-traffic citations issued for confinement of dogs, disorderly conduct, and summary harassment charges, four arrests for making false statements, misdemeanor harassment, criminal mischief, and possession of controlled substances, five reportable accidents, and two non-reportable accidents.

West also asked Township Manager Nicholas Steiner to write a letter of support to apply for a $65,100 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant to purchase tasers and a virtual use of force training simulator for the police department. Supervisors granted approval unanimously.

Fire Police Captain Jason Harhart reported that the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. responded to 28 fire calls and 47 ambulance calls for the month of August. Harhart added that the 28 fire calls accounted for: two fires, three motor vehicle accidents, five automatic fire alarms, nine ambulance assists, two wires down, and seven mutual aid calls for three fires with Lehigh Township, one fire with East Allen Township, one standby with Bushkill Township, and one fire and one pump detail with Bath.

Public Works Director Craig Hoffman said the East Walker Road culvert pipe project began on Monday, October 3 and relayed the contractor said it would be completed quickly pending the weather. Additionally, the culvert project on Church Road will hopefully begin in December, also weather permitting.

The First Regional Compost Authority requested that residents be mindful of what they are bringing to them. Only yard waste is allowed, but they have been receiving metal and concrete in the yard waste, which is destroying the teeth of the grinder.

Next, Chairperson Jodie Hartzell of the Parks and Recreation Commission provided discounted cleaning prices for the snack stand from a local resident. Supervisors approved the $67.50 price for the cleaning at the beginning and end of baseball season and $60 for the cleaning at the end of football season.

The board also approved the appointment of Joy Adams as a Parks and Recreation Commission member to replace Michael Tirrell Jr. through Dec. 31, 2023.

In other news, Moore Township Community Days will be having their annual Trunk and Treat event on Saturday, October 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Complex, located at 635 English Rd. Individuals that are interested in setting up their cars should contact Lois Kerbacher at 610-759-9449 ext. 5 or 610-704-5629.

Township Solicitor David Backenstoe requested the board’s approval to advertise the draft ordinance of upgrades to Appendix D, which will require preliminary and final plans in PDF format, an increase of eight sets of plans instead of six, the inclusion of the owner’s, surveyor’s, and engineer’s emails, and changes to road specs recommended by Township Engineer Kevin Horvath. Supervisors approved the motion for Backenstoe to advertise amendments unanimously.

Backenstoe also requested the board’s approval for amending the Forestry Ordinance and the Soil Conservation Erosion and Sediment Ordinance for the township. Applicants will still be required to do a logging plan and an erosion and sediment plan under state law, have them on site with them at all times, and submit them to the township, but the township will no longer require their submission to the conservation district. Supervisors unanimously approved the motion for Backenstoe to prepare a draft of the amendments.

Next, the board unanimously approved Resolution 2022-18 Implementation of Act 57 of 2022. The resolution allows taxpayers that fail to receive a tax notice during their first year of occupancy to apply for a waiver from penalties and additional costs from the tax collector for the 2023 fiscal year.

Supervisors also unanimously approved Resolution 2022-19 American Rescue Plan Act Funds, which is a retroactive supplemental budget resolution concerning the 2021 ARPA funds that confirms how funds are spent.

Last, the board approved the appointment of David Koder as a Planning Commission member for the remainder of David Fry’s term through 2025.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.