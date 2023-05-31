During their meeting on May 23, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors announced the planned start dates for two detours impacting township drivers this June.

First, the Indian Trail Road Bridge Replacement project will officially begin on June 1, with a detour going into effect that day. The site of the bridge will be closed completely, with a detour taking drivers north on Kreidersville Road and Walnut Drive to Route 248.

The Howertown Road Bridge Replacement project will also start at the beginning of June, with the detour active on June 5. There will be flagged traffic patterns the week leading up to the detour. Once the detour is in effect, only northbound traffic will be allowed through the construction site. Southbound traffic will detour via Old Carriage Road to Seemsville Road.

Supervisor and Fire Chief Dale Hassler said the department has reviewed the detours and has emergency plans in place.

In other news, supervisors granted a time extension for the preliminary/final land development plan for the proposed Wawa at Route 329 and Savage Road until September 4. Meanwhile, supervisors officially rejected the proposed land development plan at 559 Atlas Rd. after the applicant withdrew their plan for a twin home unit. The land was sold to an individual who plans to develop a single-family home.

Supervisors also approved a June 10 fireworks display at the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Association. The fireworks display, scheduled for 9 p.m., is limited to one hour by township ordinance.

Township Manager Ilene Eckhart also announced that the township was awarded an LSA gaming grant for $219,000. The township originally applied for $159,900 to replace an old public works backhoe. With these extra funds, the township plans to replace its equipment trailer as well.

“So we do not leave anything on the table,” explained Eckhart.

The township also received a backlogged sewer funding grant. While they originally applied for an equipment grant, the township no longer has any immediate equipment needs. Instead, the township plans to use the funds toward public sewer improvements, including manhole rehabilitation and infiltration installations. The cost is estimated to be around $200,000.

Finally, supervisors discussed truck traffic with a concerned resident who asked whether anything prevents traffic from leaving the Jaindl-Watson development on Seemsville Road and driving onto Howertown Road. Truck traffic is not permitted on Howertown Road.

Hassler said the township did consider barriers, but would be liable if any accidents should occur. Signs, as well as an internal turnaround, were installed. However, Hassler admitted that the signs, which direct truck traffic to turn left onto the turnaround, are confusing. Drivers mistake the signs as instructions to turn left onto Howertown Road.

Eckhart said she has had continual discussions with the warehouse owners, who are receptive to the concerns. The miscommunication stems from drivers using their own GPS systems.

“[The drivers] are going to do what they want to,” added Hassler.

Township Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell said Eckhart should continue to contact the property owners with concerns to avoid miscommunications.

The next Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m.