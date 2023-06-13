If you have driven through the Borough of Bath before, you most likely have seen the many animal statues lining the property of a home on W. Main Street. For many years passersby could see large dinosaurs, lions, tigers, bears, gorillas, fish and more on display in front of the home. Craig Swope, owner of the home and statues, spent almost two decades collecting the dozens of figures.

Unfortunately the home is going to be sold and with that, the beloved animals will be auctioned off through Dotta Auction Co. Pre-bidding is now available online at dottaauction.hibid.com and bidding will officially begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.