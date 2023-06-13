Dwight W. “Casey” Fenstermaker

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Dwight W. “Casey” Fenstermaker, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away in his home with his loving wife, Linda, of 51 years, and his daughter, Jennifer, by his side.

Casey was born on Aug. 26, 1948, in Northampton, Pa. to Emory and Esther (Hahn) Fenstermaker, and was one of six children. On May 13, 1972, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Linda (Stermer) Fenstermaker. Together they raised two children, Jennifer (married to Brian Madeira) and Matthew (married to Michele Malitsch). They also have two grandchildren, Matthew and Olivia Madeira, whom Casey adored.

Casey is a veteran of the United States Military, having served in the Army from 1968-1970. He held several jobs over the years but was probably most proud of his first job at CF Martin & Co., making the famous Martin Guitars from 1971-1981, and his most recent job at Stonegate Golf Club at Solivita in the community in which he lived until his passing. Casey was an avid golfer and enjoyed time on the golf course with his son and many friends. He was fortunate enough to have lived in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Florida where he enjoyed watching a variety of wildlife, including his beloved alligators. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and was blessed to have traveled to many places including California, Las Vegas, the Carolinas, the Florida Keys, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Haiti, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emory. He is survived by his mother, Esther; his wife, Linda; his children, Jennifer and Matthew; his grandchildren, Matthew and Olivia; and his siblings, Gloria, Nancy, Daniel, Barry, and Donna.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8 at Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville at 2 p.m. with light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Casey’s memory be made to the Berks County Autism Society. Contributions can be made by sending a check to the Autism Society of Berks County PO Box 6683, Wyomissing, PA 19610. The family will be notified of contributions made.