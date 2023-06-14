The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, June 6 with a lengthy agenda.

First, supervisors unanimously approved a minor subdivision waiver for the estate of Louise Wright for Section 504.4.a/b (items 6 and 8) dealing with the natural and man-made features within 100 feet of the property, as well as conditional final approval based on conditions set forth in the Keystone Consulting Engineers review letter.

Next, supervisors unanimously approved the Wayne Cacciola minor subdivision revised final plan based upon conditional approval for a 10.6-acre lot being partially preserved and subdivided into two tracts to make the larger portion of the property better suited for development after all conditions were met.

Supervisors then approved an extension request from Water’s Edge at Wind Gap/Southmoore Business Center land development due to the matter pending in the Court of Common Pleas after the applicant filed an appeal to the Zoning Hearing Board’s decision to deny all requests.

The board also granted an extension of time through November to Ashwood Construction/Whitetail Acres’ major subdivision plans.

In other business, supervisors approved the final payment to the contractor for the culvert on Church Road and the project has now been put into its maintenance period.

Under reports, Police Chief Gary West shared that for the month of May, the police department had a total of 389 incidents reported with seven arrests for three DUIs, one sexual assault, one fugitive of justice, one misdemeanor dog violation, and one simple assault; 61 traffic citations issued, seven written and verbal warnings issued, five non-traffic citations issued for four confinements of dogs and one for harassment, six non-reportable accidents, and three reportable accidents.

Fire Police Captain Jason Harhart reported that the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. responded to 85 ambulance calls during the month of May and 34 fire calls, which accounted for four fires, seven motor vehicle accidents, one fire police, five automatic fire alarms, three ambulance assists, four wires down, one spill, and four mutual aid calls with Lehigh Township for two fires, a motor vehicle accident, and one wire down, four mutual aid calls with Bath for three motor vehicle accidents and one fire alarm, and one mutual aid call with Bushkill Township for fire police to assist with carnival traffic.

Land & Environmental Protection Board Chairman Robert Romano announced that there will be an electronic recycling event for Moore Township and Chapman Borough residents on Saturday, November 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Recreation Center.

Another open house was also scheduled for Monday, September 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. with Matt Babbitt from the Heritage Conservancy to answer any questions residents may have regarding preserving their land.

Supervisors then approved the Neff (Delps Road) open space preservation appraisal value of $446,292 before easement, $391,009 after easement value, and the effect of the conservation easement is $55,283, which is the difference in the amounts.

Supervisors also approved the George (S. Penn Dixie Road) open space preservation agreement of sale to purchase a conservation easement for the preservation of resources in that area at a cost of $160,000 with other costs associated being $15,000 for soft costs and a stewardship fee.

Zoning Officer Jason Harhart presented that the Concordia Lutheran Church has a prospective buyer. Providence Hybrid Academy would like to purchase the property to operate a school two days a week for hybrid homeschool students in grades pre-K through 12 with up to 17 students per classroom for subjects such as bible study, art, music, ELA, and math. However, the church would lease out the space to operate the church and Providence Hybrid Academy would operate their school on the property. Although the school is currently operated by the church, the property’s permitted use is for a church.

Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe suggested holding a conditional use hearing to discuss everything and to protect all parties, so Providence Hybrid Academy will have to file a zoning application.

In other news, supervisors unanimously approved the direction for Township Manager Nicholas C. Steiner to seek proposals for electronic locks at the township’s municipal building/police department, and the renewal of three CDs for six months at a rate of 4.5%.

Next, the board unanimously approved the adoption of an ordinance for the Blue Ridge Cable franchise agreement that was advertised last month, and a resolution for Nico DelSerro’s agricultural security area, which provides certain protections to the farmer.

Supervisors also approved the direction for Manager Steiner to send a letter to PennDOT for a “school bus stop ahead” sign on Monocacy Road, which will require PennDOT to do a study that verifies the need for the sign.

Last, the board unanimously approved the hire of Katie Yost as the combined township and police department joint secretary at a rate of $20 per hour.

Supervisor David Shaffer announced that his new position at PPL will require him to refrain from voting on any township issues involving PPL.

The Moore Township Board of Supervisors will be changing the usual date of their July meeting due to the Independence Day holiday. The change of date will be advertised in the coming weeks.