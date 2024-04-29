“He’s just come so far,” Carol Regec said.

She and her husband, Tony Regec, proudly stood at the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations’ new location in the Borough of Bath.

Their son, Chris Regec, is the owner.

Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations, LVAC for short, is an independent company providing custom screen printing on a wide variety of goods, including T-shirts.

What started in the Regec family’s back shed in the early 2000s now fills an entire building in Bath at 151 N. Chestnut St.

“To have it grow to this is insane, but nice,” Chris said.

On Thursday, April 25 a ribbon cutting was held to officially celebrate the grand opening of the business.

Bath Mayor Fiorella Mirabito led the ribbon cutting with giant scissors in hand and a welcoming smile as she watched Chris and LVAC call the borough their new home.

“We look forward to seeing the impact LVAC will have on our community,” Mayor Mirabito said.

The journey of LVAC getting to this day has been a long yet rewarding one.

Chris said it all started as a simple, fun hobby. While all his friends played instruments at a young age, Chris was learning how to screen print T-shirts.

Little did he realize though, that “fun hobby” would eventually end up in East Allentown, Fountain Hill and now Bath.

“It feels a little surreal knowing a job that was supposed to be an escape from the rat race became a business with employees,” Chris said.

Today, Chris stands in awe inside his biggest building yet, filled with gigantic screen printing machines, T-shirts, graphic designs and staff members laughing like family.

Chris said the jump to this latest space feels right.

“I get the vibe that this is where I should be,” Chris said. “It feels good.”

While Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations continues to grow in its new spot, Carol and Tony Regec will watch their son with pride. They won’t forget the days when he was that young boy in their shed with a screen printing machine and one heck of a dream.

“Look at him,” said proud father Tony. “Good luck Chris.”

More information on LVAC, including store hours, can be found online at xLVACx.com. LVAC plans to hold a housewarming party on Saturday, June 15.