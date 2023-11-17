Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Start date: Nov. 17

Est completion date: Nov. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Minsi Trail Bridge

Between: PA 412 and Main Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: Dec. 2

Est completion date: Dec. 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Minsi Trail Bridge

Between: PA 412 and Main Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: Dec. 19

Est completion date: Dec. 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Browns Drive and Raubsville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 20

Est completion date: Nov. 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Tumble Creek Road

Between: Island Park Road and Morgan Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Redington Road

Between: Main Street and Lower Saucon Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Bethlehem Township/Palmer Township

Road name: William Penn Highway/Easton Avenue/Butler Street

Between: Elizabeth Avenue and Northampton Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 20

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Mountain Road

Between: Scenic Drive and Church Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Walnut Drive

Between: Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive

Between: Moorestown Road and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive

Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Valley View Drive

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Road and Moorestown Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

Municipality: Palmer/Bushkill/Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: Nov. 20

Est completion date: Nov. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Turkey Ridge Road and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township/Stockertown Borough

Road name: Sullivan Trail/Main Street/College Avenue/Cattell Street/Knox Avenue

Between: Bushkill Drive and PA 191

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 20

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

