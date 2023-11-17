Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Start date: Nov. 17
Est completion date: Nov. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Minsi Trail Bridge
Between: PA 412 and Main Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: Dec. 2
Est completion date: Dec. 3
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Minsi Trail Bridge
Between: PA 412 and Main Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: Dec. 19
Est completion date: Dec. 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Browns Drive and Raubsville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 20
Est completion date: Nov. 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Tumble Creek Road
Between: Island Park Road and Morgan Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Redington Road
Between: Main Street and Lower Saucon Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Bethlehem Township/Palmer Township
Road name: William Penn Highway/Easton Avenue/Butler Street
Between: Elizabeth Avenue and Northampton Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 20
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Mountain Road
Between: Scenic Drive and Church Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Walnut Drive
Between: Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive
Between: Moorestown Road and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Valley View Drive
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Road and Moorestown Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
Municipality: Palmer/Bushkill/Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: Nov. 20
Est completion date: Nov. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Turkey Ridge Road and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township/Stockertown Borough
Road name: Sullivan Trail/Main Street/College Avenue/Cattell Street/Knox Avenue
Between: Bushkill Drive and PA 191
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 20
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
