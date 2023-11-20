TREE LIGHTINGS

Allen Township – N/A

Bangor Borough – Saturday, Dec. 2 along with Holiday Artisan Market, food trucks, live music and more on Broadway from 1 to 6 p.m. Tree lighting at 5 p.m.

Bath Borough – Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. in Monocacy Creek Park with free horse drawn carriage rides from 5 to 7 p.m., hot chocolate, cookies and visit from Santa Claus.

Bethlehem City – Friday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. at Payrow Plaza.

Bethlehem Township – N/A

Bushkill Township – N/A

Chapman Borough – N/A

East Allen Township – N/A

East Bangor Borough – Friday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. with Santa arriving at 7 p.m. at Blaine Reimel Memorial Park. Fire Company tree lighting will be Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the firehouse.

Easton City – South Side Civic Association Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the South Side Fire Station, 424 Reynolds St.

Forks Township – Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater.

Freemansburg Borough – N/A

Glendon Borough – N/A

Hanover Township- Tree Lighting Extravaganza on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanover Township Community Center. Featuring horse and carriage rides, visit from Santa, kids’ crafts, winter hayrides, food and beverage, DJ music and “snowball” fight.

Hellertown – Lower Saucon’s Light Up Night holiday extravaganza on Friday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Morris J. Dimmick Memorial Park, Hellertown. Food trucks, reindeer, wagon rides, characters, children’s performances, caroling, adult beverages, ice carving, pony rides and more.

Kreidersville Covered Bridge – Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Special visit from Santa, hot chocolate, homemade baked goods and old-fashioned bonfire. Rain date Sunday, Dec. 10.

Lehigh Township – Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Bryfogle Park, 4610 Aspen Dr. with free food and entertainment.

Lower Mount Bethel Township – Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2004 Hutchinson Ave., Martins Creek. Caroling, crafts, hot chocolate, cookies, hot dogs, popcorn, gifts for the children and surprise visit from Santa.

Lower Nazareth Township – Christmas Sparkle Spectacular on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Newburg Park, 4600 Newburg Rd. Santa will arrive by horse-drawn carriage at 7 p.m. with a special gift for each child.

Moore Township – Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Rts. 987 and 946. Hosted by Moore Township Lions and Lioness-Lion clubs.

Nazareth Borough – Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the circle.

North Catasauqua Borough – Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. in North Catty Park, 701 Grove St. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Catasauqua High School Band, Catasauqua Community Choir, the Bell choir, cookies and hot cocoa.

Northampton Borough – Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Main St. & Laubach Ave. triangle. Singing of carols at 5:30 p.m., Santa arrives at 6 p.m.

Palmer Township – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:15 p.m. at Charles Chrin Community Center.

Pen Argyl Borough – Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Weona Park (North Side – Archer St. entrance) 201 S. Main St., Pen Argyl. Cookies, carols and Claus.

Plainfield Township – N/A

Portland Borough – Sunday, Nov. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Portland Train Station lot. Featuring Santa, hot cocoa and carols.

Roseto Borough – Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at Roseto Borough Building, 164 Garibaldi Ave.

Stockertown Borough – N/A

Tatamy Borough – Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building. Sponsored by the Tatamy Historical Society.

Upper Mount Bethel Township – Stay tuned.

Upper Nazareth Township – Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 100 Newport Ave., Nazareth. Music by the Crescendudes, cocoa and visit from Santa. Please bring a non-perishable donation for the Nazareth Food Bank.

Walnutport Borough – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. at 215 Lincoln Ave.

Washington Township – Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 1021 Washington Blvd., Bangor. Featuring caroling, visit from Santa, hot chocolate and cookies. Accepting non-perishable donations for local food banks.

West Easton Borough – N/A

Williams Township – Hosted by the Williams Township Athletic Association on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Williams Township Municipal Field.

Wilson Borough – Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Meuser Park.

Wind Gap Borough – Stay tuned.

FESTIVE EVENTS

Not a comprehensive list of all events happening in Northampton County.

Bangor Borough Holiday Artisan Market on Broadway and Tree Lighting – Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. on Broadway in Historic Downtown Bangor. Tree lighting at 5 p.m.

Bath Yuletide Celebration – Saturday, Dec. 16. Events throughout the day include the Bath Vol. Fire Department Santa Run from 9:30 a.m. to noon, photos with Santa from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the northern portion of Ciff Cowling Field (206 East Main St.), Bath Lions Club Candy Cane Hunt at 2 p.m. at the northern portion of Ciff Cowling Field, live ice sculpture demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m. at Monocacy Creek Park (241 West Main St.) and fire pits with s’mores stations at the northern portion of Ciff Cowling Field from 1 to 3 p.m. and at Monocacy Creek Park from 3 to 5 p.m.

Bethlehem Christmas City Village – Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays Nov. 9 through Dec. 24 in historic downtown Bethlehem.

Breakfast with Santa – Hosted by Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon, 4188 Lehigh Dr., Cherryville. Featuring photos, carriage rides and more.

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, Northampton Diner & Family Restaurant, 1205 Main St., Northampton. First come first serve, no reservations.

Breakfast with Santa Claus – Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., 6480 Sullivan Trail, Wind Gap.

Candy Cane Hunt – Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church property, E. Main Street, Bath. Email registration to bathpalions@yahoo.com. Hosted by Bath Lions Club. Be sure to bring a bag. Prizes for each age group.

Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem – Presented by Univest Financial. Nov. 17-19, Nov. 24-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, and Dec. 14-17, Thursdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas at Boulton – Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Jacobsburg Historical Society. Christmas Encore tour of the J. Joseph Henry House on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas at the Roxy – Tuesday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 13 featuring “Elf” at the Roxy Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., movie begins 7:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce Mixer on Dec. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. special matinee at 12:30/1 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Christmas Craft Social – Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 1067 Blue Mountain Dr., Danielsville. Create your own wreath, cemetery spray or ornament, and premade wreaths, food and drink, s’mores, cookies, BBQ, soups, coffee, and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

Christmas in Nazareth – Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown historic Nazareth. Includes holiday market, characters, music, food, fine craft vendors and annual Elf Trail.

East Allen Township Christmas in the Park – Saturday, Dec. 9 starting at 5 p.m. at Bicentennial Park West. Magician and bubble show, meet Santa, kids’ crafts, hot chocolate, cookies and letters to Santa.

Easton Winter Village Holiday Marketplace – Weekends from Nov. 18 to Dec. 17 in Centre Square. Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Featuring 40 merchant huts, live entertainment, skating, food and libations.

Governor Wolf Historical Society 41st Christmas House Tour- Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other events include: Candlelight Tour on Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.; Holiday History Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3; Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.; and Christmas Wreath Workshop on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m., 6600 Jacksonville Road. Reservations required. Visit “Governor Wolf Historical Society at the Wolf Academy Historic Site” on Facebook for registration form and more information.

Hanover Township Community Center Breakfast with Santa – Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to noon. Register at HTCC front desk or htcc.activityreg.com.

Holiday Bazaar – Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Kortz Hall at Moravian Hall Square, 175 W. North St., Nazareth. Holiday shopping at Morningstar Living’s Holiday Craft Bazaar with unique gifts and treasures from local crafters and area representatives from popular vendors like Mary Kay, Tupperware and more.

Holiday Market – Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall Christ Church of Bath, 109 S. Chestnut St. Handmade, fresh goods from local vendors, open kitchen and baked goods.

Northampton Area Public Library Holiday 21+ Sip & Shop – Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit the Northampton Public Library Facebook FMI. Other events include K-2 Storycraft on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Once Upon a Crime: Holiday Horrors 18+ on Monday, Nov. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Nutcracker Ballet at the Roxy Theatre – Features dancers of Pennsylvania Classical Ballet Academy and guest performers on Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Visit www.paclassicalballetacademy.com for tickets.

Pen Argyl Borough Fallmas Festival – Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Robinson Ave. Live music, tricky tray, face painting, best dressed lumberjack contest, vendors, crafters, food trucks, adult beverages and more.

Roxy Theatre Christmas live shows – Jillian Rossi presents “A Carpenters Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and “Lights Out: A Very Valli Holiday” tribute show to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

Santa Breakfast – Hosted by Washington Township Vol. Fire Co. on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse, 920 Washington Blvd., Bangor. All you can eat breakfast, photos with Santa and tricky tray raffle.

Santa Claus is coming to Town – Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC, 19th and Lincoln Ave., Northampton. Christmas carols, reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” cookies, refreshments and bring your camera to take pictures with Santa.

Small Business Saturday – Saturday, Nov. 25. Support your local businesses!

Small Business Saturday – Apple Blossom Village in Mount Bethel from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 6900 Allegheny Rd. Shop holiday sales, enjoy refreshments and see what is new with Millers Egg Ranch at the Village.

Small Business Saturday – Nazareth Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. in downtown Nazareth. 100 swag bags courtesy of HUTH Insurance given away and vendors beginning at 9 a.m., and the Great Nazareth Cookie Stroll begins at 10 a.m.

Small Business Saturday Craft/Vendor Event – Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Includes open kitchen, basket raffle and bake sale.

Twelve Neighs of Christmas – Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Equi-librium Farm, 524 Fehr Rd., Nazareth. Featuring hot cocoa, games, crafts, face painting, photos with the horses and cookie decorating.

Walnutport Borough 7th Annual Adopt-A-Tree and Candy Cane Hunt – Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 2 p.m., 215 S. Lincoln Ave. Visit walnutportpa.org FMI.

West Easton Borough Photos with Santa and Holiday Meet & Greet – Presented by Wilson Area LINCS Family Center on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Wilson Area High School cafeteria. Visit LINCSfamilycenter.org FMI.

SANTA/TOY RUNS

Residents must sign up within their respective township/borough to be included in Santa Runs. If you’d like to be included in your local Santa Run, use the contact information listed below. This is not a comprehensive listing of all boroughs/townships in Northampton County.

Allen Township – Hosted by Allen Township Fire Company No. 1 on Sunday, Dec. 10 starting at noon. Email santa@allentwpfire.com to register. Gift drop off will be Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Call 610-262-1101 and leave a message for more information or visit the Allen Township Fire Company No. 1 Facebook page FMI.

Bath Borough – Hosted by Bath Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 16 starting at 9:30 a.m. until finished. Gift drop off dates: Monday, Nov. 20 and 27, and Monday, Dec. 4 and 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Call 610-837-6400 and ask for Kara or Jamie for more information or visit “Bath Volunteer Fire Department – PA” on Facebook.

Bethlehem Township – Hosted by Bethlehem Twp. Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like your child(ren) to receive a present (that you provide) please email SantaDay@btvfc.org with your name, your children’s names, a Bethlehem Township address, and phone number. Deadline to sign up is Friday, Dec. 1.

Bushkill Township – Hosted by Bushkill Township Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 16 starting at 8 a.m. Visit bushkilltownshipfireco.com FMI and application. Drop offs on Monday, Nov. 20, 27 and Dec. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Bushkill Township Police Department Toys for Tots – Collection boxes set up in the lobby of the police department through Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1114 Bushkill Center Rd.

Colonial Regional Police Department Toys for Tots – Collection boxes set up at 248 Brodhead Rd., Bethlehem. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Allen Township – Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. Santa and East Allen Township Vol. Fire Department will be visiting Christmas in the Park at Bicentennial Park West.

Freemansburg Borough – Hosted by Freemansburg Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 16 starting at 2 p.m. Drop off gifts Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4 and 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit Facebook page FMI or email tgetz@freemansburgfire.org with questions.

Forks Township – Hosted by Forks Township Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 16 starting at 9 a.m. Drop off gifts on Monday nights starting Nov. 13 from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., deadline is Dec. 4. Visit the Forks Township Fire Dept. Facebook FMI.

Hanover Township Vol. Fire Co. Santa Day – Saturday, Dec. 9 with street-by-street visits starting at 9 a.m. Visit the HTVFCPA Facebook page FMI.

Hellertown Borough – Hosted by Dewey Fire Co. No. 1. Stay tuned.

Lehigh Township – Hosted by Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1. Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 between 1 and 4 p.m. Santa will pick up the gifts outside the door of your home prior to entering. Visit the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Co. Facebook page FMI.

Lehigh Township Police Department Toys for Tots Drive – Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. in Bryfogle Park before the tree lighting ceremony, 4610 Aspen Dr., Walnutport.

Lower Mount Bethel Township – Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. If you would like Santa to visit, call 484-221-2416 or 610-597-3802.

Lower Nazareth Township – Hosted by Hecktown Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 9 starting at 10 a.m. Drop off gifts at the fire station on Nov. 27 or Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Call 610-759-2112 or email info@hecktownfire.org FMI.

Moore Township – Hosted by Klecknersville Rangers on Saturday, Dec. 16 starting at 9 a.m. Completed forms must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 13 and emailed to KRVFCsantarun@gmail.com. Visit the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. Facebook page for forms and FMI.

Moore Township Toys for Tots – Donate new, unwrapped toys every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at FedEx trailer at Klecknersville Rangers through Christmas.

Mount Bethel – Hosted by Mount Bethel and North Bangor Vol. Fire Departments on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit Mount Bethel Vol. Fire Company Sta. 37 FMI. Pre-wrapped gifts must be dropped off at the firehouse on Friday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 to 12 p.m. Register by Friday, Dec. 1.

Nazareth Borough – Hosted by Vigilance Hose Co. No. 1. Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 10 a.m. Drop off gifts at Nazareth Regional EMS, 519 Seip Ave., Nazareth on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. Call 610-759-2542 FMI.

Northampton Borough – Hosted by Northampton Borough Fire Department. Santa will start his route on Saturday, Dec. 9 at noon. Gift drop off Dec. 6-8 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit “Northampton Borough Fire Department” on Facebook FMI.

Palmer Township – Hosted by Palmer Municipal Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gift drop off limit two per child Nov. 27 and 29 and Dec. 4, 9 and 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit palmerfire.org FMI.

Plainfield Township – Hosted by Plainfield Twp. Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon. Gift drop off on Monday evenings between 7 and 9 p.m. Call 610-863-3302 or visit the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page FMI.

Tatamy Borough – Hosted by the Tatamy Borough Fire Department on Sunday, Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. Drop all presents off at the municipal building by Friday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

Upper Nazareth Township – Hosted by Upper Nazareth Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 9 starting at 9 a.m. Drop off gifts at the fire station Mondays through Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit the Upper Nazareth Fire Department’s Facebook page FMI.

Wind Gap Borough – Hosted by the Wind Gap Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 16 starting at 9 a.m. Drop off gifts at the fire station on Monday, Dec. 4 and 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.