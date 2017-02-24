Gab Over The Fence | 2/23

How do you like this warmer weather we’re having? It’s not spring yet, but this is a good introduction to it. Maybe March will come in like a lamb, and be a little windy as the coming month ends. We’ll see. It’s great when the sun shines and gives us all a shot of Vitamin D . . . . Elmira and Pete enjoyed a pig stomach dinner this past Sunday, the 19th, up at the Schnecksville Fire Co. The Lions Club in that area sponsored it. As the Pennsylvania Dutch folks go by the boards, that’s what’s been happening to seimaage. It was a treat we haven’t enjoyed in years. We even had seconds! Thanks to Ruthann Krause and her helpers as they prepared the stuffing and stuff and sewed the stomachs . . . . Nice to see our own Bath mayor of Italian descent giving an award to two others of foreign heritage, and they didn’t hafta worry about emigration. . . .I hear the former Peggy Tanzos has passed away out in California. She was 75. It’s hard to believe, ‘cause I remember her pop, Lewie Tanzos, at his Main Street store in Bath. It was located where the Daily Grind deli is now. Her sister Helen usta work at the Bath bank. . . . I see the Klecknersville Rangers firemen are gonna have a Sportsman Bingo and Chinese Auction on March 24 to help pay for fireworks when Moore Township has its Community Days. They usually have a nice crowd at their Bingo on Tuesdays, but this is a special one ‘cause fireworks aren’t cheap. Let’s fill the hall!! . . . . Carol Heckman said in her recent museum column that the former First National Bank of Bath (now Wells Fargo) was sandwiched between two houses. I’m not sure anymore, but was it Jack Clarke’s barbershop and the Barthol / Biery homes? . . . . Spring training has opened down in Clearwater, Florida for our beloved Phillies. This is the first year in a while without any 2008 World Series champs on the squad. That’s sorta strange, I think. I hear a few of our winter snowbirds will be sitting in the stands to see the players work out and get ready for the baseball season. . . . Okay, gang – time to hit the hay. Talk to you next week.