On Sunday, June 2, Paw Prints on the Canal returned to Northampton’s Canal Street Park for the 11th year in a row. The annual event has become one that is looked forward to by area residents and their four-legged friends alike.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors were expected. They browsed the more than 120 vendors, watched the rescue pet parade, and supported Northampton Police Department’s K9 unit through raffles and food sales.

Most of the vendors present were rescue societies and animal shelters who taught visitors about the importance of saving not shopping. Organizations included the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance, CharWills German Shepard Rescue, the Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue, the French Bulldog Rescue Network, Fund-A-Bull Bulldog in Rescue, Harness to Hope Northern Breed Rescue, Hunter’s Sanctuary for Paws, Kindred Spirits Animal Rescue, Linda Ann’s Greyhound Rescue, the MaPaw Husky Rescue, Mid-Atlantic English Springer Spaniel Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Jack Rescue, Outcast Rescue, Pocono Greyhound Adoption, Peyton’s Place Animal Rescue, Pawsitively Purrfect, Save a Yorkie Rescue, Pibbles Paws Safe Haven, and Peaceable Kingdom, among others.

Other vendors included veterinarians, training services, groomers, kennels, and foster organizations. There were plenty of toys, treats, and even costumes for sale, along with important information on pet healthcare and neutering/spaying services.

A rescue pet parade kicked off the event. The various shelters in attendance introduced crowds to the lovable dogs up for adoption. The parade was followed by a costume contest, with dogs of every breed decked out in their finest fashions. Officer Michael Buchanan of the K9 unit demonstrated biting strategies, while Northampton Borough sponsored a rabies vaccine and microchipping clinic.

The vendors didn’t only cater to four-legged friends, though. There were plenty of vendors selling jewelry, paintings, candles, essential oils, and more for pet parents.

The event was founded and organized by Candi Lynn, Julia Glick, and Tom Glick. Over the course of 10 years, the event has raised $46,980 for the K9 Unit. In 2018 alone, over $8,000 was raised.

With excitement not seeming to cease, the event promises to raise more donations and awareness in the years to come.