Bath Farmers’ Market crowned this year’s Little Miss Strawberry on Friday, June 7, in the third annual contest.

This year’s winner is four year-old Lillian Gengaro of Bath. She is the daughter of Heather and Steven Gengaro. The informal pageant encourages parents to enter their daughters dressed in their berry best attire.

Lillian wore a red and white dress decorated by her aunt, Jennifer Bobynskyj. Lillian says she loves strawberries. She is a preschooler at Moore Elementary School who loves to dance and play soccer. This is her first time entering the contest.

As the winner, Lillian received a glass trophy etched by Straub Gallery, a sash made from ribbon donated by Hayes Florist and assembled by Tracy’s Cottage, berries from Twin Maple Farms of Bath and a tiara and colander donated by S. Seem Antiques. Other prizes were donated by Tracy’s Cottage. All contributing businesses are based in Bath.

First runner up is three year-old Chloe Weaver of Whitehall Township; second runner up is 10 month-old Piper Brown of Northampton and fourth runner up is three year-old Aubrey Orenstein of Northampton. Each child received a prize.

The contest was judged by market steering committee member Tracy Carmen; Allison Czapp, director of Buy Fresh Buy Local Greater Lehigh Valley; and market manager Sarah Fulton.

Little Miss Strawberry began in 2017 as a family event to celebrate the strawberry harvest coming into market. Many vendors featured strawberry items for the event, from berries to beverages, flavored peanut butter to pies.