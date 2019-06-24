On Thursday, June 20, the Paw Prints on the Canal organizers presented the Northampton Borough Police Department K9 Unit with $10,340.05. The funds were raised during the 11th Annual Paw Prints on the Canal event, which was held on Sunday, June 2 at Canal Street Park.

The check was presented to Officer Michael Buchanan of the K9 unit by event organizers Candi Lynn, Julia Glick, and Tom Glick.

“Our growth has extremely shown this year,” they said, “…with over 155 vendors who attended to support our cause and promote all that they do.”

“We really outdid it,” added Lynn.

Organizers estimated that about 3,000 people were in attendance, along with 1,500 dogs.

The funds raised in 2019 were a 25 percent increase over the funds raised in 2018 and a 417 percent increase over the funds raised during the event’s inaugural year in 2009. Roughly $57,320 has been raised in total.

“Not a lot of businesses can pull this off,” said Tom Glick.

Council praised the event and its organizers.

“Hats off to your entire organization,” said Councilman Robert McHale. “[It is] a pedestal of what volunteerism is all about.”