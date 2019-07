The Borough of Bath will be holding their annual Community Yard Sale Day on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spaces are currently available at Ciff Cowling Park for a fee of $5. If you choose to set up at your residence in the borough, there will be no yard sale fee on this day only, however registration is required.

To register or for further information, please call the Borough office at 610-837-6525 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.