Nazareth Pallet held it’s ninth Safety Event on Thursday, July 11 in Northampton. The business recently celebrated its 35th anniversary and has been making an event out of their annual safety day for the past five years.

Ken Laga, Director of Marketing, said their employees have a tough job using dangerous equipment and deserve a day full of education on preventive and protective safety procedures. Laga explained that the information can also be beneficial to the employees in their private lives.

The company enlists the help of their insurance companies and community health organizations to make the event a success. This year’s topics included what to do in an active shooter situation prepared by the Odell Studner Company Risk Management Team and maintaining proper hydration in the heat and intense physical activity by the company’s insurance provider, Capital Blue Cross. They also performed skin cancer screenings on site during the demonstration-half of the event. Northampton EMTs were also present, giving instructions on how to properly apply a tourniquet and valuable first aid tips for situations that may arise in their work environment. The Miller Bloodbank Bus was also present and their donation schedule was completely full with employees signed up.

The afternoon was brought to a close by a special appearance from the Iron Pigs Bacon and Hambone characters giving out the companies raffle winners.

Nazareth Pallet is the largest pallet recycler in the state. The company was started by patriarch George Frack in 1984, the business is now run by his three sons: George, Brian and Jason. The company provided the employees with paid time off for the afternoon and a luncheon, followed by one-on-one time with the presenters and Rita’s Italian Ice.

Nazareth Pallet is located at 800 Held Dr. in Northampton.