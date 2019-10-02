submitted by Becky Bartlett, Northampton County

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and the Northampton County Farmland Preservation Board and staff will host a celebration of the 200th farm to be preserved in Northampton County on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Moore Township Farm Property/Schiavone Park, 797 Bushkill Drive, Bath, PA.

With the addition of this farm, Northampton County will have preserved 16,690.69 acres. Agriculture is Pennsylvania’s number-one industry and Pennsylvania leads the nation with the most preserved farmland. Farmland Preservation allows production agriculture to remain a viable industry in the state.

“As we recognize what we have achieved, we must be ever mindful of where we still need to go,” says Lamont McClure, “We must be aware that we all need to do our part to ensure that agriculture, not only here in Northampton County continues, but ensure that generations to come understand the importance it plays in our daily lives and our future.”