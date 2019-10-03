After years of waiting, Allen Township residents in Drexel Heights will finally receive water pressure upgrades from the City of Bethlehem Water Department.

Township Manager Ilene Eckhart made the announcement during the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, September 24. She said permitting would be completed in the winter, with construction scheduled for spring and summer 2020.

Some supervisors expressed concerns about the timeline, since the City of Bethlehem will need approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to dig beneath a nearby creek.

The water line has been pushed away from Howertown Park. Supervisor and Fire Chief Dale Hassler also requested that a fire hydrant be installed at Short Lane. Extra pressure, he said, will help with hydrant flow.

“I am glad to see that we are finally going to get those people [water pressure],” said Supervisor Bruce Frack.

Supervisor Larry Oberly was more hesitant.

“I do not want to count anything until those pipes are hooked up,” he said.

In other news, supervisors continued to discuss yard waste collection concerns. They will be exploring the costs and benefits of curbside yard waste collection.

Supervisor Gerald Montanari asked that the township get prices for every option of yard waste collection available, from weekly to monthly to annually.

“Let us not fall into the same [issue] as the garbage [contract],” he warned.

While supervisors promised to research the issue, they stressed that they are not promising to adopt anything at this time.

Supervisors also discussed their concerns about the rear fire lane at the future Rockefeller warehouse site. The fire lane is currently made of gravel, making it difficult for fire trucks to access the property’s four rear doors.

Hassler asked that supervisors request the fire lane be made of macadam. He said he wants this requirement on all warehouse plans moving forward.

Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell said the request could legally be made to Rockefeller due to “safety, stability, and winter maintenance” concerns.

A letter will be drafted and sent to the developer.

Finally, supervisors approved the planting of meadow seed on the property of the Kreidersville Covered Bridge. The cost of the herbicide, meadow seed, and treatment is $3,895. Application of the seed will begin this fall, filling the area with lush natural plants and flowers.