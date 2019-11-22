In this third and final column, I am speaking to Mrs. Janet Johnson, a former Nazareth High School graduate whose great-great-grandfather William Henry Heimer served with the 153rd Regiment in the Civil War. The soldier was born in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

Heimer Civil War soldier.

As a young man you could find him plowing with horses, planting and harvesting grain on the George Bender Farm in Plainfield Township. William was first married to Anna Rebecca Schaeffer in 1851. Two weeks after their first child was born, tragedy struck the family and his wife Anna died.

Three years later he married Sabina Schaeffer, sister of Anna. They had six children in 17 years.

In April of 1861, the nation was split by the Civil War. William was married and raising a family, but he answered the call and enlisted as a Private in the United States Army on Oct. 7, 1862 in Nazareth. Records show Company A was organized in Nazareth and the men marched to Harrisburg, a total of 108 miles. Remember, the road system was primitive, modern highways were lacking.

The Company was led by Capt. Owen Rice, a teacher in Nazareth and Col. Charles Glanz, a German who owned the Kuebler Brewery in Easton. Glanz was wounded at Chancellorsville and taken prisoner by the Confederates. Rice was wounded in the same battle, which resulted in paralysis of the left hand.

At the time of enlistment, Mr. William Heimer was a skilled bricklayer.

He was assigned to the First Division 11th Corps Army of the Potomac.

At Gettysburg the regiment was under the command of Col. Leopold Von Gilsa.

Private Heimer fought in the epic three-day battle that turned the tide of the war. The Confederates invasion of the north failed.

In January Heimer was hospitalized with a severe cold and bleeding at Brooks Station in Virginia returning to duty in May 1863.

William Heimer’s vet card.

The 153rd was mustered out in July 1863. William and his comrades were discharged. He received $33.65 for clothing in kind or money in advance. He later joined the Lafayette Post #217 of the Grand Army of the Republic in Easton. His name is listed on the Pennsylvania Monument in Gettysburg.

In 1890 William began receiving a pension of $17 a month, which was increased to $20 in 1907.

Following his military service William returned to his family. He and his wife had two additional daughters and a son. He worked as a bricklayer, carpenter and farmer. William died of pneumonia at age 82 on Feb. 7, 1911 and is buried in the old section of Plainfield Cemetery. Proud of his Civil War service, William’s wife would die two months later.

Sabina and William Heimer’s tombstone.

The Heimers were primarily farmers in the Plainfield area. They embodied the Pennsylvania German values of faith, family and nation. It was a pleasure to speak to Janet and Bill Johnson. Our discussions were friendly and informative. They cherish their family’s heritage and service to our nation. We thank them for sharing their genealogy with our readers and hope to speak to them in the future.