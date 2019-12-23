In a 3-2 vote, the Upper Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors passed Resolution 19-14 adopting the 2020 general fund budget, which includes a $50,000 funding cut to the Nazareth Memorial Library. Michael Rinker, Robert Disbrow and Donna Hirst voted for the resolution, Scott Sylvainus and Brian Pulliam against.

When the Board of Supervisors started the meeting by allowing comments from the floor, one resident asked what they would like the board’s legacy to be.

“Upper Nazareth doesn’t offer that many things other than sporting fields and functions,” the resident said. “There is very little cultural offerings in Upper Nazareth, our main connection to anything cultural is that library.”

The resident asked how much is in the township’s rainy day fund. The Board of Supervisors told him it was about $1.5 million.

“I believe we are required to keep a certain amount in there for emergencies,” Rinker said.

Resolution 19-14 also included a half-mills increase.

The board also passed Resolution 19-15 in a 3-2 vote, Rinker, Disbrow and Hirst voting for the resolution. The resolution sets the 2020 real estate tax rate to 7.59 mills.

Resolution 19-16, Act 511 taxes, was passed 3-2, Rinker, Disbrow and Hirst voting aye.

The 2020 Liquid Fuels budget was passed unanimously, as was the 2020 Recreation Budget.

In a 4-1 approval, with Disbrow voting against, Ordinance 183 was passed. It will impose an additional 0.25 percent earned income tax for the preservation of open space. The Open Space Referendum was approved by Upper Nazareth Township voters on November 5.

The Police Department asked for an additional $5,306 for a different police vehicle, a Dodge Durango, because the Dodge Challenger will not be available till the fourth quarter of 2020. It was approved.

The Upper Nazareth Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the township building.