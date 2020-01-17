Eckley E. Patch Post 470

Originally published in 2004

It’s Wednesday, 7 p.m., and I’m over at the Legion home in Bath. I have never attended a Legion meeting, so I requested permission from Commander Arthur C. Diehl to observe a meeting.

When I entered the home, a voice rang out, “It’s Mr. Pany, don’t leave him in, he made me write the dictionary when I was over at Northampton High School. Would someone open the door?” The door opened and to my surprise, I was face to face with a former student who is not the fine steward of the Legion, Mr. Bob Sipple.

With a hearty laugh and a handshake he invited me in. The next man I met was Jim Rice, another former student who now resides in Nazareth and is an active member of the home house committee.

The meeting was called to order by Commander Diehl with a moving salute to the flag, pledge to the flag, reciting of the Legion preamble, a prayer and remembering our M.I.A’s from all wars.

Discussion and active participation by the members covered new and old business. A list of sick members were read and the current membership was listed at 457 Legion members. A number of them have been members of the Post for 50 years.

The Legion year turns from July 1 to June 30 with induction of new officers of the District 30 post on September 17.

The new officers elected were Commander, Donald Smith, 1st Vice Commander, Sterling Heckman; 2nd Vice Commander, Brian Radcliffe; Finance Officer, Arthur Diehl, Jr.; Adjutant, Robbert Sipple; Service Officer, Claude Meixsell; Chaplain, Carl Milkovits; Historian, Frank Homme; Judge Advocate, Anthony Holva; Sr. Sgt. of Arms, Larry Becker; Jr. Sgt. of Arms, Gerald Engle.

The first commander was Isaac Miller in 1920. On the wall was a Pearl Harbor Survivors flag. It remembered those who served there on Dec. 7, 1941. The last Legion member who served there was Walter Haupt who passed away recently.

Next time we meet some officers.