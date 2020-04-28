submitted by Liz Wyant

Farmers’ market season is here and we’re excited. On May 2 at 9 a.m. in Nazareth’s Center Square, the market will open for business. We have a lot of returning vendors with some of your favorite treats. The market is getting some new vendors this year. Help us to welcome new vendors Sweets N Savories and Camp Cake to our farmers’ market family.

Nazareth Borough Mayor, Lance Colondo said, “I am pleased to see the farmers’ market open on May 2. Farmers’ markets are an essential business and they are on the approved list of businesses allowed to be open for operation in Pennsylvania. Our Downtown Manager Liz Wyant has assured us that social distancing will be enforced, and that vendors and customers wear masks. The market will feature a new layout to promote social distancing, and there will be a hand wash station on site. There will be no sampling allowed, and no live entertainment. Thank you to Liz Wyant, the NEDC/Nazareth Now board, Police Chief Randall Miller, Public Property Chairman Carl Strye, and all of borough council for working together to formulate a plan to have the market open as soon as possible. I hope that residents enjoy the opening day of the farmers’ market since many have been following the Governor’s stay-at-home orders. This will be a welcome relief for our residents to get out and enjoy our beautiful borough and support the local farmers’ market. Please stay safe and abide by the rules so the market can operate safely each Saturday during the current pandemic.”

President of the NEDC board, Lori Bernardo said, “Visiting the farmers’ market is one of the best ways we can support small business, these are our neighbors and friends and our economic success starts with spending money locally.” We couldn’t agree more. “Nazareth Farmers’ Market has put in place a host of safety precautions. We are encouraging customers to pre-order and pre-pay for products. PA Department of Agriculture has a list of market recommendations for safe operation of farmers markets. The Nazareth Farmers’ Market will take these and additional precautions that can be found on their website: Nazarethfarmersmarket.com.

“Customers are asked to: pre-order when possible, wear masks as required, shop solo, leave pets home, keep 6-feet apart, not touch products until purchased, refrain from using cell phones and lastly, to wash hands before coming to the market,”says Liz Wyant, Nazareth Downtown Manager. For customers who prefer to stay in their car but still receive their fresh market goods, we are offering curbside pickup for prepaid orders. Customers can pull into a parking space next to Nazareth Moravian Church on W. Center Street and volunteers will deliver goods to your car.

We want to thank the community for all of the love and support over the years. A big thank you to our vendors and all the wonderful goods they offer, you are what makes our farmers’ market great. Please visit our website for all your farmers market information: Nazarethfarmersmarket.com or find us on Facebook at Nazareth Farmers Market.

