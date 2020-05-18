submitted by Ronald Young

Municipality: Hanover Twp

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 512 and PA 191

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 19

Est completion date: May 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes





Municipality: Palmer Twp

Road name: US 22 East

Between: 13th Street and 4th Street

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 20

Est completion date: May 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes





Municipality: Palmer Twp

Road name: US 22 West

Between: Fourth Street and 13th Street

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 21

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: Moore Twp

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: East Allen Twp

Road name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Seemsville Road and Howertown Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: Palmer, Bethlehem, Easton

Road name: US 22

Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: Interstate 78 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Wilson, Geldon

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No



Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem Twp, Williams

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: City of Easton, Williams

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: 3rd Street and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield/Bethlehem

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Northampton County Line

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: Plainfield, Bushkill Twp

Road name: State Park Road

Between: Church Road and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



Municipality: Lower Nazareth

Road name: PA 191

Between: Newburg Road and Hollo Road

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes



