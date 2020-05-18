submitted by Ronald Young

Municipality:  Hanover Twp

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  PA 512 and PA 191

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 19

Est completion date:  May 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes


Municipality:  Palmer Twp

Road name:  US 22 East

Between:  13th Street and 4th Street

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: May 20

Est completion date:  May 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes


Municipality:  Palmer Twp

Road name:  US 22 West

Between:  Fourth Street and 13th Street

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Westbound lane restriction.

Start date:  May 21

Est completion date: May 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Moore Twp

Road name:  Scenic Drive

Between:  Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  East Allen Twp

Road name:  Old Carriage Road

Between:  Seemsville Road and Howertown Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Palmer, Bethlehem, Easton

Road name:  US 22

Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Various

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  Interstate 78 and Monroe County Line

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Wilson, Geldon

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work:  Other

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

Municipality:  Lower Saucon, Bethlehem Twp, Williams

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  City of Easton, Williams

Road name:  PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between:  3rd Street and Bucks County Line

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Palmer/Plainfield/Bethlehem

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  US 22 and Northampton County Line

Type of work:  Sweeping

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Plainfield, Bushkill Twp

Road name:  State Park Road

Between:  Church Road and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Newburg Road and Hollo Road

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  No restriction.

Start date:  May 18

Est completion date:  May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

