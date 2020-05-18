submitted by Ronald Young
Municipality: Hanover Twp
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 512 and PA 191
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 19
Est completion date: May 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Twp
Road name: US 22 East
Between: 13th Street and 4th Street
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 20
Est completion date: May 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Twp
Road name: US 22 West
Between: Fourth Street and 13th Street
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: May 21
Est completion date: May 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Twp
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen Twp
Road name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Seemsville Road and Howertown Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer, Bethlehem, Easton
Road name: US 22
Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: Interstate 78 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem, Wilson, Geldon
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Please be alert for slow moving vehicles for Herbicide application.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Bethlehem Twp, Williams
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton, Williams
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: 3rd Street and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield/Bethlehem
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Northampton County Line
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield, Bushkill Twp
Road name: State Park Road
Between: Church Road and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 to 11 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth
Road name: PA 191
Between: Newburg Road and Hollo Road
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 18
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
