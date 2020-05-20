On Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m., the Allen Township Board of Supervisors met through Zoom to conduct routine township business.

The board passed the minutes from April 14 and 28. Residents who want to see a copy of the full reports can do so by getting in contact with Ilene Eckhart, the township manager.

Next, the board discussed lifting the burn ban that was put into place in mid-March due to dry season and township building closures; the closures meant there was no way for residents to get a burn permit.

Chairman Dale Hassler recommended following other townships’ examples and lifting the ban now that the dry season is over. Additionally, the township is looking into creating an electronic form that would allow residents to obtain a burn permit, according to Eckhart.

Although the burn ban was lifted, residents must still comply with the ordinance. The Allen Township Board of Supervisors will look into changing/creating an ordinance that would allow residents to burn fire pits at night since that is not allowed with the current ordinance.

The board voted to pass a progress payment of almost $24,000 on the new salt shed. Construction on the salt shed was extended to June 30, 2020 due to shutdowns from the coronavirus.

Finally, the board discussed a request from a resident living on Spring Hill Road. The resident requested the board consider installing a speed limit and children at play signs on the road for the safety of children in the area.

Vice Chairman Gary Behler reminded the board that requests like this were denied in the past since it might cause a flood of similar requests.

The board discussed creating an ordinance to make the speed limit 25mph on the residential stretch of road; once the ordinance is signed and passed, it would be enforceable.

The Planning Commission and Zoning Heard Board meetings have been put on hold until further notice. The next Board of Supervisors will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m., also on Zoom.

