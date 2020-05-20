submitted by Becky Bartlett

The Northampton County sponsored COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Easton Hospital will remain open until June 5. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The site will be closed on Memorial Day, May 25. The Coronavirus testing site is located in the main parking lot at Easton Hospital, 250 S 21st Street, Easton, PA 18042 and the tests are free. The risk of viral transmission at a drive-thru site is much lower than at a walk-in clinic.



“Since it opened on May 6, 586 Northampton County residents have received a test for COVID-19,” says Lamont McClure. “Determining how prevalent the virus is in our community is the key to reopening our economy.”



Only residents from Northampton County will be accepted for testing and they must show at least one of the following CDC recognized symptoms of COVID-19 to be eligible: fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and/or smell. A prescription from a doctor is not required. Although insurance is not required to be tested participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them.

