The Borough of Bath came together (at a distance!) to celebrate the 95th birthday of Martin Dobis, a World War II veteran and Bath resident.

Dozens of vehicles paraded down East Main Street, past Dobis’s home on Saturday, May 30. Dobis, his family, and his friends sat outside and waved at the motorcycles, decorated cars, and fire engines as they passed.

The drive-by birthday parade, organized by Cindy Bauman Markovcy and her brother-in-law Pete Markovcy, included the American Legion Riders, the Bath American Legion Post, the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, Bath Borough Council, and Mayor Fiorella Mirabito. Dozens of other community members joined in the celebration, waving flags, honking horns, and flying balloons.

“The turnout was so wonderful and Dad was so surprised,” Beth Dobis Beers, Dobis’s daughter and Bath resident, wrote on Facebook following the event. “We were all moved to tears.”

Dobis served as Bushmaster in the 158th Infantry Regimental Combat team. He was stationed in the Philippines until he was wounded in 1945 during the invasion of Lingayen Gulf. Once he was released from the hospital, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh under the GI Bill.

Throughout the parade, there were cheers and signs, all thanking Dobis for his service.

“Please know how much I appreciate all of you making Dad feel so special,” added Beers.

