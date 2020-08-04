A new Eagle Scout project constructed by resident Lukas Connolly was recently vandalized, prompting anger from borough officials and a search for the suspect(s) responsible.

Connolly, a member of Troop 33, constructed signage for all of the borough parks. He presented the project to council in February and received donations and support from businesses to make his project a reality. However, the signage constructed at Ciff Cowling Park was spray painted with vulgar language. The park equipment and the concrete were also vandalized.

“It was a beautiful project,” said borough manager Brad Flynn during council’s August 3 meeting. “It is upsetting that this has happened.”

“I am very angry that somebody did this to an Eagle Scout project,” said Mayor Fiorella Mirabito. She cited vandalism throughout Bath as a reason why the borough is hesitant to construct new facilities.

Councilman Tony Kovalovsky said he was disappointed that residents who may have seen the vandalism take place did not call the state police.

This anger has prompted Mayor Mirabito and council to consider a possible reward for anyone with information on who the suspect(s) is. Exact details are still being determined.

The suspects will be caught, said Mayor Mirabito.

In other news, council discussed the borough’s new quality of life ticketing program. This program fines residents who are responsible for blighted property. However, residents violating MS4 regulations may also see themselves subject to fines under the program.

Council explained during their meeting that residents who blow grass clippings onto the sidewalk or into the street may face a $25 fine for their first offense. These materials clog drains and sewers. In addition, residents will face fines if they are caught draining their pool water into the street. No chlorine is allowed to enter the storm water system under MS4 regulations.

Finally, to the excitement of council, during the meeting Flynn announced that PennDOT will be paying for all Phase 1 improvements of the borough’s traffic improvement plan, which was done in conjunction with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

Phase 1, which will cost anywhere from a quarter of a million to over a million dollars, includes new signals, camera systems, sidewalks, and possible turning lanes. The improvements will help traffic move smoother throughout the borough. Designs are slated to start in October and the project is estimated to be completed by Fall 2021.

Phase 1 will also set in motion future traffic enhancements in the borough.

Council applauded Flynn, who has been working closely with PennDOT and the LVPC to move these improvements along and guarantee the funding from PennDOT.