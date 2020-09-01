During their meeting on Tuesday, August 25, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors discussed MS4 stormwater plans. MS4 is a state mandate that requires townships to combat stormwater pollution through best practice management systems (BMPs). Five to seven BMPs must be constructed in the township by 2024, but the township has already taken one important step in battling sediment and pollution thanks to a generous resident and an unfinished trail on the Homestead Estates property.

The Homestead Estates pedestrian trail spur was at one time intended to hook up with the Nor-Bath Trail. However, when Wayne A. Grube Memorial Park was built by the county, a new trail was constructed. The old trail sat unconnected, and residents grew concerned over littering, destruction, and trespassing. Now, a private resident has offered to remove the trail…a win-win situation for the township as it explores ways to remove impervious surfaces and prevent sedimentation.

Returning the trail to a grass condition would help the township get credit on its MS4 plan and reduce sedimentation in the Catasauqua Creek watershed.

“Being that we have a private resident willing to assume the costs…and at the same time, [we are] pursuing BMP opportunities…it’s a win-win situation,” said Supervisor Gary Behler.

The public easement along the old Homestead Estates trail will be returned to the homeowners. Meanwhile, the township will continue to explore BMP options for 2021.

In other news, the township approved a mass gathering request for an event at Willowbrook Farms on Sept. 26, 2020. The outdoor dinner and concert will be held in lieu of the farm’s traditional rodeo. Due to COVID-19, the rodeo was postponed until June 2021.

Between 150 and 250 guests will be in attendance, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Supervisor Dale Hassler said he had “no problem” with the event, but asked solicitor Lincoln Treadwell whether the township could be held liable should someone fall ill. Treadwell assured supervisors that the township could not be held responsible, and the event was approved unanimously.