submitted by Becky Bartlett, Northampton County

The latest data from the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township shows a 4 percent positive rate for the virus.

“We can see in the data that the number of people being tested is steadily increasing,” says Lamont McClure. “With a positivity rate at this site of 4 percent, this is not the time to let down our guard. Please wear your mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart if you can.”

The drive-through testing site, a collaboration between Northampton County and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital (LVH-CHA) is expanding its hours. Beginning on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The site will also be open on every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

A Physician’s order is not be required but, to be eligible for testing, individuals must report or display one or more CDC-recognized symptoms of COVID-19: fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and/or smell. The drive-through site is open to everyone, but only residents of Northampton County will have the cost of testing covered by the County if they do not have health coverage. All testing will be through HNL Lab Medicine unless insurance requires an alternate laboratory. Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site.