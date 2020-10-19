submitted by Kylie Adams, Greater Bath Area Chamber of Commerce

DLP Real Estate Capital, in conjunction with The Greater Bath Area Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, will hold a grand opening event for Mary Fashion Apartments, located at 374 W. Main St., Bath. The event will be held on Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at which time an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place. Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, public officials, Rocco Ayvazov of Monocacy General Contracting, the DLP Real Estate Capital family, and the local community will attend.

The Mary Fashions Apartments building has a well known history throughout the Lehigh Valley. Mayor Mirabito has close ties to it as her relatives, the Fantozzi family, first opened Mary Fashion Manufacturing in 1952. She comments, “The building holds a very special place in my heart. I lived across the street from and pretty much grew up inside it, alongside my family.” Over the years, family members continued to work there, passing ownership along to relatives, including Suns Manufacturing, owned by Jack DiOdoardo. At its height, Mary Fashion employed over 200 people, many that lived in Bath.

Local real estate investor and developer Plamen “Rocco” Ayvazov bought the vacated building in 2019, renovated, and transformed the former factory into 12-unit luxury apartment residences. Ayvazov also had a personal interest in the building – it was his first employer when he landed in the United States from his home country of Bulgaria in the mid 2000s, working in the production of American flags.

The Mary Fashion Apartments consist of twelve, 1-3 bedroom light and airy luxury loft apartments offering a mixture of style, comfort, and livability with high ceilings, pergo flooring, energy-efficient appliances, gas furnace, and beautifully exposed brick walls. Each unit has its own security system to allow access inside the building, a separate storage unit, and three parking spaces per unit. Units range in size from 638 SF to 1,259 SF and are currently available for rent.

Ayvazov comments, “I have an emotional connection to the building, as well, since that was my first place of employment, here in America. It’s exciting to see the finished property – the new mixed with the old.” He plans to keep the Mary Fashion signage on the building exterior, the large American flag mural, and the “tree of life” – symbolic to the town.

He continues, “I have wanted to purchase this building and renovate it for a long time. As a serious real estate investor, I’m grateful to DLP Real Estate Capital for continuing to play such a large role as a lendor, in my business. I’ve partnered with them for many years now, as both an elite lending partner and an investor. Together, we are helping individuals and families by providing housing in the rental community.”