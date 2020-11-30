Allentown West Park’s Annual Tree Lighting in the Park
West Park Civic Association
TBD- Watch West Park Civic Association Facebook for updates
Annual Slatington Borough Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
presented by the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce
Borough of Bath Tree Lighting
Has been lit virtually.
Borough of Freemansburg Tree Lighting
Tree Lighting Cancelled for 2020
Borough of Nazareth Tree Lighting
Nazareth Tree Lighting in Veterans Park
Fri. Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.
Borough of Northampton Tree Lighting
Will have a lit tree this year but no ceremony
Christmas at the Grim
presented by Whitehall Township and Whitehall Area Chamber
1111 Lehnert Rd, Whitehall
Sun. Dec. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Join us for our first ever “Christmas at the Grim” Christmas Market and Tree Lighting event! This partnered event will include children’s activities (to-go), hot chocolate to-go kits, special characters (Elsa and Anna), food trucks, live music from 4 to 6 p.m. and a tree lighting with Mayor Harakal and Santa!
Christmas in Nazareth
presented by Moravian Historical Society & Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce
214 E Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064 and in the CIrcle
Sat. Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival includes holiday crafts, music, Historic Walking tours, family-friendly activities, and seasonal food and drinks!
Christmas on Historic Chestnut Street
Sat., Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Historic Chestnut Street, Borough of Bath
Outdoor pop-up antiques show and a pop-up artisan show. All shops and activities are in a one block area at the heart of Historic Bath. Masks and social distancing rules apply.
Downtown Allentown Tree Lighting Celebration
City Center Allentown
TBD- Watch City Center Allentown Facebook for updates
Easton Main Street Initiative Festivities
Visit the Easton Peace Candle, Winter Village and Ice skating rink on the 300 Block of Northampton Street. The village will be open noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until Christmas.
Forks Township Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting
Forks Township Amphitheater
Sun. Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Holiday activities, live music with the Stephanie Johnson Trio, ice carvings, food trucks, trains, and Santa’s arrival!
- Free Admission
- Dept. of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed.
Hanover Township Holiday Celebration
Hanover Township Municipal Tract, 3630 Jacksonville Rd., Bethlehem
Fri. Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Drive-thru the park to see Santa Claus and decorations! Visitors will stay in their cars.
Historic Bangor Business Association
Watch www.hbbapa.org and Historic Bangor Business Association Facebook Page for updates.
Lehigh Township’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
presented by Lehigh Township and Lehigh Township Chamber of Commerce
Bryfogle Park (4582 Aspen Dr., Walnutport)
Sun. Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Join us for our Tree Lighting Ceremony! The concession stand will be open, and there will be various craft vendors, children’s activities (to-go), special characters (Buddy the Elf and Christmas Belle), plus the ceremonial lighting of the tree with the Township Supervisors and Santa!
Living Nativity at Moravian Hall Square
Moravian Hall Square campus, 175 West North Street, Nazareth, PA on Thursday, December 17, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Moore Township Tree Lighting
Tree will be lit, no ceremony this year.
North Catasauqua Borough
Tree Lighting Watch Borough of North Catasauqua Facebook page for updates.
Palmer Township Annual Tree Lighting
Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township
Cancelled for 2020
Pen Argyl Borough drive-through holiday event
Fri. Dec 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Watch Pen Argyl Borough Facebook for updates.
Pen Argyl Borough Virtual Tree Lighting
Tue. Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
Watch Pen Argyl Borough Facebook for updates.
Upper Mount Bethel Township Christmas House Decorating Contest
Please join us for the 2nd annual Upper Mount Bethel Christmas house decorating contest. There will be three prizes given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. For more information go to UMBT Township website www.umbt.org , under parks and rec committee. This event is for Upper Mount Bethel Residents. Winners to be announced on December 19 at 4 p.m.
Where: Upper Mount Bethel
When: Dec. 1 through Dec. 18
Walnutport Borough’s 4th Annual “Adopt a Tree” and Tree Lighting Ceremony
Virtual- Walnutport Borough Facebook page
Sat. Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.
Watch Walnutport Borough Facebook page for “adopt a tree” info and tree lighting updates.
West Easton Borough
No events this year