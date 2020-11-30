Allentown West Park’s Annual Tree Lighting in the Park

West Park Civic Association

TBD- Watch West Park Civic Association Facebook for updates

Annual Slatington Borough Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

presented by the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce

With an abundance of caution and in effort to keep our community safe, our annual tree lighting ceremony is moving VIRTUAL! Tune into the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber’s Facebook Page at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 to see the ceremonial lighting of the tree, then drive-by from 6 to 7 p.m. to pick up some holiday goodies from Santa Claus, Elsa and Olaf (from ‘Frozen’), and your Chamber holiday helpers.

Those wishing to participate in the drive-by will be directed to please head down Second Street in Slatington towards 873 to pick up goodie bags and then exit Second Street onto 873 to continue on your way. Fire police will be on hand to assist with directing of traffic.

Borough of Bath Tree Lighting

Has been lit virtually.

Borough of Freemansburg Tree Lighting

Tree Lighting Cancelled for 2020

Borough of Nazareth Tree Lighting

Nazareth Tree Lighting in Veterans Park

Fri. Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Borough of Northampton Tree Lighting

Will have a lit tree this year but no ceremony

Christmas at the Grim

presented by Whitehall Township and Whitehall Area Chamber

1111 Lehnert Rd, Whitehall

Sun. Dec. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Join us for our first ever “Christmas at the Grim” Christmas Market and Tree Lighting event! This partnered event will include children’s activities (to-go), hot chocolate to-go kits, special characters (Elsa and Anna), food trucks, live music from 4 to 6 p.m. and a tree lighting with Mayor Harakal and Santa!

Christmas in Nazareth

presented by Moravian Historical Society & Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce

214 E Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064 and in the CIrcle

Sat. Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival includes holiday crafts, music, Historic Walking tours, family-friendly activities, and seasonal food and drinks!

Christmas on Historic Chestnut Street

Sat., Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Historic Chestnut Street, Borough of Bath

Outdoor pop-up antiques show and a pop-up artisan show. All shops and activities are in a one block area at the heart of Historic Bath. Masks and social distancing rules apply.

Downtown Allentown Tree Lighting Celebration

City Center Allentown

TBD- Watch City Center Allentown Facebook for updates

Easton Main Street Initiative Festivities

Visit the Easton Peace Candle, Winter Village and Ice skating rink on the 300 Block of Northampton Street. The village will be open noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until Christmas.

Forks Township Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting

Forks Township Amphitheater

Sun. Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Holiday activities, live music with the Stephanie Johnson Trio, ice carvings, food trucks, trains, and Santa’s arrival!

Free Admission

Dept. of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed.

Hanover Township Holiday Celebration

Hanover Township Municipal Tract, 3630 Jacksonville Rd., Bethlehem

Fri. Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Drive-thru the park to see Santa Claus and decorations! Visitors will stay in their cars.

Historic Bangor Business Association

Watch www.hbbapa.org and Historic Bangor Business Association Facebook Page for updates.

Lehigh Township’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

presented by Lehigh Township and Lehigh Township Chamber of Commerce

Bryfogle Park (4582 Aspen Dr., Walnutport)

Sun. Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us for our Tree Lighting Ceremony! The concession stand will be open, and there will be various craft vendors, children’s activities (to-go), special characters (Buddy the Elf and Christmas Belle), plus the ceremonial lighting of the tree with the Township Supervisors and Santa!

Living Nativity at Moravian Hall Square

Moravian Hall Square campus, 175 West North Street, Nazareth, PA on Thursday, December 17, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Moore Township Tree Lighting

Tree will be lit, no ceremony this year.

North Catasauqua Borough

Tree Lighting Watch Borough of North Catasauqua Facebook page for updates.

Palmer Township Annual Tree Lighting

Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township

Cancelled for 2020

Pen Argyl Borough drive-through holiday event

Fri. Dec 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Pen Argyl Borough Facebook for updates.

Pen Argyl Borough Virtual Tree Lighting

Tue. Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Watch Pen Argyl Borough Facebook for updates.

Upper Mount Bethel Township Christmas House Decorating Contest

Please join us for the 2nd annual Upper Mount Bethel Christmas house decorating contest. There will be three prizes given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. For more information go to UMBT Township website www.umbt.org , under parks and rec committee. This event is for Upper Mount Bethel Residents. Winners to be announced on December 19 at 4 p.m.

Where: Upper Mount Bethel

When: Dec. 1 through Dec. 18

Walnutport Borough’s 4th Annual “Adopt a Tree” and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Virtual- Walnutport Borough Facebook page

Sat. Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Watch Walnutport Borough Facebook page for “adopt a tree” info and tree lighting updates.

West Easton Borough

No events this year