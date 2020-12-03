The COVID-19 pandemic could not stop an annual holiday tradition in the Borough of Bath. On Sunday, November 29, the borough’s Christmas tree twinkled once more in Monocacy Creek Park. The event, which previously hosted over 100 residents and featured songs and carriage rides, was much smaller this year, limited to borough council and administrators. It was broadcast live on Facebook so residents could watch from the safety (and warmth) of their homes.

“Welcome to the first and last annual virtual tree lighting,” council president Mark Saginario said jokingly to the dozens of residents tuning in. “Not even COVID can stop us from lighting the tree.”

“It has been a trying year,” said council vice president Michele Ehrgott. “But we made it through.”

All councilmen and women spoke briefly, wishing residents a safe, happy, and, most importantly, healthy holiday season.

“We all have much to be grateful for,” said Mayor Fiorella Mirabito. “Hopefully next year will be wonderful and [the park] filled with people.”

Together with the Facebook audience, council counted down and watched the tree light up the park. Then, they all joined in with a verse of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Also revealed during the live broadcast were the winners of the borough’s door decorating contest. Over 15 homes and businesses decked their doors and porches with Christmas cheer. Sponsored by the borough’s Economic and Community Development Committee, the contest provided a safe way for residents to come together and celebrate the season. All winners will receive an engraved glass ornament from The Straub Gallery.

Even though the holiday event may have looked different, its messages of hope, cheer and gratefulness were not lost on council or those viewing.

“No matter what is happening, we still have to recognize a very special time of year,” said Mayor Mirabito. “I am grateful we are all healthy…and we can do this for the residents.”