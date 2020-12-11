The Nazareth Borough Council held their December 7 meeting virtually.

Council announced and passed its 2021 operating budget, and announced there will be no tax increase for borough residents in 2021.

Council approved a motion to hire James Apostolico as the pool and park manager for 2021 pending his acceptance. Jacob Hartzell was also offered a position as a full-time patrol officer, effective Jan. 15, 2021. Police Chief Randall Miller’s employment agreement was extended for two years until Dec. 31, 2022.

Additionally, Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. was hired as the borough’s official zoning and code enforcement officer; they would also take care of rental property registration and inspection and construction code. This change is effective Jan. 1, 2021, and would replace councilman Carl Fischl, who is currently serving as the temporary code officer.

Carl Strye, Jr., chairman of the public property committee, announced the purchase of two pavilions from American Landscape Structures in Lititz. One pavilion will be placed in the northeast corner of the pool enclosure; the other will be placed at the Essroc Fields Soccer Facility. Strye also stated that East Prospect Street between Spruce and South Broad Streets will be closed on Christmas Eve for religious services at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The Nazareth Music Center will be honored in a small in-store ceremony on December 11 for 60 successful years of business. Borough mayor Lance Colondo and councilwoman Laureen Pelligrino will present the resolution to the Brodt family, owners of the music center.

The annual tree-lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m.; however, it will be a virtual event this year and will be streamed on the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. Christmas in Nazareth will take place the following day, on December 12 between 10 a.m and 3 p.m., featuring vendors, carolers, and an appearance from Santa Claus in the circle.

Councilman Charles Donello reported that Christmas tree pickups will be on Thursday, December 31 and Thursday, January 7 and 14. Borough residents can also bring their Christmas trees to the Sage Street parking lot at any time.