On January 4, the East Allen Township Supervisors had their first meeting of the year virtually because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The primary order of business was reorganization, which is officially filling positions and setting fees, taxes, etc. in the Township. The meeting was briefly chaired by solicitor Joseph Piperato III, esq. while a motion was made by Georgiann Hunsicker and seconded by Mark Schwartz to appoint Roger Unangst Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors. The motion passed unanimously.

The other appointments were: Brent Green, Township Manager; Samantha Cordes, Township Secretary; Rose Wedde, Treasurer; and a recommendation for non-elected township officials to be appointed passed unanimously. Ronald Rex replaced Bruce Milham on the Vacancy Board after Milham decided not to submit his name for consideration this year.

Other motions made and approved were choosing an accounting firm for the 2021 audit, establishing employee salaries based on the 2021 budget and setting the holiday schedule based on the Township’s collective bargaining agreement with the Teamster’s Union. The Fire Hydrant Tax, $30 for any household within 780 feet of a hydrant, was approved to stay at the same rate. The only agenda item that was tabled was the 2021 fee schedule, which the Supervisors wanted to take a closer look at and compare to last year. It will be discussed at the next meeting.

Supervisor Don Heiney volunteered to be a delegate at the Northampton County State Association Convention and was approved to do so. Hunsicker was approved to attend the Association of Township Officials.

Lastly, the Supervisors voted to continue having the Board of Supervisors monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of each month and their workshop meeting on the fourth Thursday. The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be on January 13 at 7 p.m.