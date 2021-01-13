As the COVID-19 vaccine begins its roll-out across the country, Northampton Borough Council is discussing how its employees and residents can safely acquire their vaccines once they are available.

During council’s virtual meeting on Thursday, January 7, Councilman Robert McHale asked borough manager LeRoy Brobst whether any borough buildings were being considered as distribution centers. With easy access, traffic flow, and parking, McHale said they would be ideal locations.

Brobst agreed and said the borough is considering either the recreation center or community center. However, there is no definitive date as to when the vaccine will become available to municipal employees, who are classified under Phase 2B.

Also during the meeting, Police Chief Bryan Kadingo was honored for 30 years of service to the borough as a member of the police department. He was presented with a special gift on behalf of the borough.

“We would have liked to have done this at a public meeting, but it does not seem to be playing out that way,” Brobst said. “But they have been a very good 30 years.”

The gift Kadingo received was a watch, engraved with his 30 years of service.

In other news, it was announced that rental inspections have begun. This is the third year of the program. All rental owners should be receiving notices from the borough.

Finally, Brobst gave an update on the Cementon Bridge construction. Work has been delayed for about nine months “for various reasons,” he said. However, he anticipates that work will begin around April 2022.

When members of council asked what will happen to the bridge’s metal trestles, Brobst said nothing has been announced so far. However, he did say that they “are deteriorating to the point where they are not a whole lot of good.”

Council’s next meeting will be held on Thursday, January 21.