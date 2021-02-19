submitted by Sean Brown

Municipality: Palmer Twp

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Main Street and US 22

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: Feb. 22

Est completion date: Feb. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Franklin Hill Road

Between: PA 191 and Uhler Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 26

Est completion date: Feb. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 to 11 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt.Bethel/Plainfield Twp

Road name: Martins Creek Bangor Highway

Between: PA 611 and River Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 26

Est completion date: Feb. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams, Lower Saucon, Beth Twp

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: Feb. 22

Est completion date: Feb. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Linden Street

Between: Elizabeth Avenue and US 22

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 26

Est completion date: Feb. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Broadway

Between: PA 378 and Fiot Avenue

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 26

Est completion date: Feb. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 22

Est completion date: Feb. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth

Road name: US 22

Between: New Jersey State Line and Northampton County Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: Feb. 24

Est completion date: Feb. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 25

Est completion date: Feb. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

