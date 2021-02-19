Municipality: Palmer Twp
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Main Street and US 22
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: Feb. 22
Est completion date: Feb. 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Franklin Hill Road
Between: PA 191 and Uhler Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 26
Est completion date: Feb. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 to 11 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mt.Bethel/Plainfield Twp
Road name: Martins Creek Bangor Highway
Between: PA 611 and River Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 26
Est completion date: Feb. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams, Lower Saucon, Beth Twp
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: Feb. 22
Est completion date: Feb. 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Linden Street
Between: Elizabeth Avenue and US 22
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 26
Est completion date: Feb. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Broadway
Between: PA 378 and Fiot Avenue
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 26
Est completion date: Feb. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 22
Est completion date: Feb. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth
Road name: US 22
Between: New Jersey State Line and Northampton County Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: Feb. 24
Est completion date: Feb. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 25
Est completion date: Feb. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.