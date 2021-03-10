The Northampton Borough Council met on Thursday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss routine township business and address any concerns from residents.

Council passed a motion to hire a new part-time police officer at the recommendation of police chief Bryan Kandingo. The new officer, along with three other recent police department hires, were introduced to council.

Rachel Puccio, a Certified Recovery Specialist (CRS) at Change on Main, discussed the organization’s goals and programs. Change on Main’s goal is to provide a safe environment for people in all stages of recovery from substance abuse. One program that Change on Main offers is the PAIR program, or Police Aiding Individuals in Recovery; this is a grant-funded program that can assist the community by completing drug and alcohol assessments and offer certified recovery specialist support services. Change on Main is also working to bridge the gap between the Department of Veteran Affairs and recovery centers, so veterans are able to get the help they need.

Next, borough council passed a motion allowing the Northampton Exchange Club to hold their annual Community Days Fair in the Municipal Park between July 7 and July 10, 2021; the fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Borough Planning Commission will have a meeting on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. in council chambers; the meeting serves to reorganize and review the final plan for Willowbrook Farms phase II project.

There is an opening on the Civil Service Commission, due to the passing of Barry Dorshimer; the term will expire Dec. 31, 2025. Interested parties can fill out an application in the borough office. Regular street sweeping will resume on March 8; the King Street Recycling Center will be open for borough residents once again, weather permitting.

Finally, council discussed the possibility of creating an administrative assistant position to assist Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst with the added MS4 project responsibilities. It will be added to the next meeting as an executive session when all council members are present.

The next borough council meeting will be held on Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building.