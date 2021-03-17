During their March 10 meeting, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved several motions that would allow the township to apply for over $200,000 in grants. If awarded, this grant money would go toward a stream and habitat restoration project at Bicentennial Park, turning 24 acres of unused flood area into a space for animal habitat and passive recreation.

This project, explained township manager Brent Green, has been in discussion for several years. Now, this grant money may finally bring it to life.

The township will be partnering with the Wildlands Conservancy for Grant Writing and Administration Services. This organization will help the township fill out the application. Green says they have been successful in securing funds for other municipalities.

One grant they will help the township apply for is a grant for $180,000 from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Another grant the township hopes to be awarded is a $75,000 livable landscapes grant from Northampton County.

In other news, the township’s Open Space and Farmland Preservation Society was awarded a budget of $2,500 to print marketing materials that will help spread the word of their mission.

“I think the budget to do such a thing would be advantageous and worthy,” said Supervisor Roger Unangst.

By granting this budget, he added, the board is signaling that they are behind this organization and its goals.

Also discussed was a possible electronic recycling event. The township was approached by the Borough of Bath and invited to participate in a joint electronic waste recycling event, tentatively scheduled for June 12. Northampton County will not be holding a county-wide event in 2021 due to the pandemic.

While the county will be paying for 50 percent of the Bath event, supervisors wondered how the remaining costs would be divided to ensure they are in line with the number of residents participating from each municipality.

Supervisors and Green agreed that the event is “worthwhile,” but will be requesting more information from Bath before committing.

Finally, residents are encouraged to participate in River Central Comprehensive Plan meetings. Five local municipalities are exploring a regional comprehensive plan that will shape future development across the area.

“This is the time for members of the community to get involved,” said Supervisor Chris Cruz. “[Their voice] holds a lot of weight.”

More information is available at planrivercentral.org.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.