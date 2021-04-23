A new small business has found a home on Main Street in Northampton. Cakes on Main, owned by Lehigh Valley baker Star Gaetaniello, celebrated its grand opening on April 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce and Northampton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Northampton has gotten a whole lot sweeter!” joked Jessica O’Donnell, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Chambers.

Gaetaniello started baking and decorating cakes while working in a grocery store at the age of 19, describing it as “love at first icing.” Now, nearly two decades later, she finally has a bakery to call her own. She thanked her family, many of whom were in attendance, for supporting her on this journey.

The bakery, located at 929 Main Street, will sell made-to-order cakes for special occasions, as well as homemade cupcakes and other desserts. Mint chocolate chip, cookies and cream, lemon blueberry, and vanilla raspberry are just a few of the bakery’s popular cupcake flavors. During the ribbon-cutting, friends, family, and residents in attendance were lucky enough to sample a few of the sweet treats Gaetaniello will be offering, including delectable double chocolate and vanilla mini cupcakes.

There will be plenty of sweet tooths for Gaetaniello to serve. Northampton has been anxiously waiting for a bakery to open, said Northampton councilman and Chamber of Commerce member Tony Pristash.

“This is a fantastic town to grow a business and succeed,” he added.